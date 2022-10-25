RICHWOOD – Should you be an aficionado of spooky and scary stories that keep you up at night, Richwood is planning an event that is right up your alley. Ghost Stories in the Park at the Richwood Shelter House will be starting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where guest readers and just plain ol’ folks who know a spine-tingling tale or two will be reciting those same stories to those who gather at the Shelter House, hoping that maybe one of the tales will have you looking under the bed at night before going to sleep.

