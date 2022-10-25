ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 13

Carol Kletz
2d ago

Pritzker has so much money! He doesn’t care about how much anything costs ! He spends taxpayers money the same way, except we don’t have a lot of money !!!

Reply(2)
7
Related
WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?

Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process

(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced

Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin League of Municipalities presses for more state money

(The Center Square) – The folks who lobby for local government in Wisconsin say the state's municipalities need more money. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities wrapped up its annual conference last weekend in La Crosse, after which the League pressed state lawmakers for more money. “[We continue] to highlight...
WISCONSIN STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy