Carol Kletz
2d ago
Pritzker has so much money! He doesn’t care about how much anything costs ! He spends taxpayers money the same way, except we don’t have a lot of money !!!
nprillinois.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
Where Illinois governor candidates JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on abortion, taxes
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey are plotting very different paths forward for the state, with stark contrast in their views on abortion and taxes.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
Poll: Most Illinois voters support workers’ rights
(WTVO) — A new poll showed that a majority of Illinois voters support a proposed workers’ rights amendment. This came with less than two weeks before the issue goes to the ballot. More than 53% said that they would vote yes, while about 30% said no, according to the new The Hill and Emerson College. […]
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Orland Park mayor warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
CHICAGO - Crime in Illinois could "spiral out of control" after a new law overhauling the state's criminal justice system goes into effect in January, the mayor of a Chicago suburb said. "When I said that this is the most dangerous law I've ever seen, I believe that," said Orland...
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
wmay.com
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent’s insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly...
geneseorepublic.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
Illinois REAL ID vs. Passport: What Forms of Identification Do I Need For Each One?
With changes on the horizon next year that will require a REAL ID or passport in order to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings, many are wondering what forms of identification they need to make sure they have one of the two. Starting in May 2023, a standard Illinois...
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
wgnradio.com
Illinois State Treasurer talks about the largest unclaimed property return in the nation
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss returning $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man with 119 heirs. It’s the largest unclaimed property return in the nation.
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January,...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process
(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin League of Municipalities presses for more state money
(The Center Square) – The folks who lobby for local government in Wisconsin say the state's municipalities need more money. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities wrapped up its annual conference last weekend in La Crosse, after which the League pressed state lawmakers for more money. “[We continue] to highlight...
Chicago mayoral politics take center stage at city council meeting over vote for education chair
A routine city council meeting suddenly turned testy when the mayor called for a vote to install retiring Alderman James Cappleman into the vacant position of chairman of the Education Committee.
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
