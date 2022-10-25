Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment
If you suffer from both diabetes and peripheral neuropathy. Your balance, sleep, and quality of life can suffer. Many people believe nothing can be done, but Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center says think again. He's an author, speaker and has won awards for his neuropathy...
The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
Dear Doctor: What can older women do to combat hair loss?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My hair is falling out. What can be done about it? I take biotin and saw palmetto, but it hasn’t stopped the hair loss. The older a lady gets, the more the hair falls out! -- L. ANSWER: I have learned not to underestimate the psychological...
The Best Conditioner Ingredient For Thinning Hair, According To Pros
Experiencing hair loss or thinning tresses is often an inevitable part of aging, but with a balanced diet and nourishing products, you can prevent more strands from falling out, and keep your locks looking fuller. We checked in with professional hair experts to learn more about biotin, an ingredient often found in shampoos and conditioners that is said to promote hair growth and health. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
How Much Hair Is Normal to Lose Every Day?
When you start to notice some extra hair in your brush or circling the shower drain, it's natural to be come worried about hair loss. But shedding—even a lot of it—is often normal and happens to everyone. "Light shedding is normal and part of the hair's life cycle,"...
Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair and How to Use the Ingredient
The task of finding the best oil for your hair routine can seem daunting at first. Dozens of types of oils exist from rosemary to coconut, each serving the same main purpose but featuring its own unique properties. But if you're ready to spend time comparing the best oils for...
Stacy London Talks Midlife Hair Care and Menopause
The iconic stylist Stacy London is known all over the world as the cohost of the popular television show What Not to Wear. After it ended its 10-year run, she was looking for her second act. In the meantime, she has dealt with chronic pain caused by psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, back pain, and a torn hamstring. After negotiating a difficult menopause transition, she found her next move: Talking about health challenges to encourage others to enter the conversation and get the help they need.
Cure for baldness could be on horizon as Japanese researchers generate mature hair follicles in lab
Japanese scientists have successfully grown mature hair follicles in a lab — and health experts shared thoughts on this with Fox News Digital. Existing treatments for baldness include topicals such as Rogaine.
Laser Skin Clinic offering the latest acne scar treatment using Potenza RF Microneedling and Picosure laser to get rid of acne scars in Toronto
Toronto, Ontario – October 19, 2022 – How to get rid of acne scars? Laser Skin Clinic offers the latest acne scar treatment using Potenza RF microneedling and PicoSure Laser. What are acne scars?. Acne scars are indentations or textural changes that occur on the skin due to...
HealHairs presents hair serum to increase hair growth.
HealHair’s Serum is a revolutionary product for hair growth that is made of organic ingredients. HealHairs brings an innovative product, HealHair’s Serum which improves hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles. The serum gives strength to the hair roots and promotes the healthy growth of hair. It has ultra-light, the oil-free formula features that repair damaged hair and keep hair rooted in the process. The product provides some essentials for reawakening and fuller-looking hair. It works as a reboot that covers nutritional deficiencies, stress genetics, hormonal imbalances, and scalp skin as well. It gives strength to the hair roots and fights against white and dull hair growth.
Alopecia Areata, Atopic Dermatitis Successfully Treated by Switching to Baricitinib
A recent research letter highlighted a case observed in Japan in which a patient with alopecia totalis, and an associated case of atopic dermatitis, was treated effectively with baricitinib, a JAK inhibitor. In a recent research letter, a case was described in which a patient with alopecia areata (AA) was...
Science moves a step closer to curing hair loss
Science has moved a step closer to reversing hair loss after hair cells were generated in a lab.Researchers grew fully mature follicles with long shafts and were even able to improve colour by adding a drug that boosted melanin, a natural pigment.Announcing the breakthrough, they said their work “could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings”.The technique involves creating skin organoids – tiny, simple versions of an organ – in a petri dish.Lead author Dr Tatsuto Kageyama, of Yokohama National University in Japan, said: “Organoids were a promising tool to elucidate...
Baricitinib Has Reinvigorated Patients with Alopecia Areata
Brett King, MD, PhD, discusses the newly available JAK inhibitor—the first systemic therapy approved for the hair-loss condition. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral baricitinib (Olumiant) for the treatment of severe alopecia aerata in adult patients in June, making the JAK inhibitor the first systemic therapy indicated for the common hair-loss disorder.
Immunotherapy Before Surgery Appears Effective for Some with Melanoma
The treatment of melanoma has been transformed over the past decade, perhaps more than for any other cancer. And, based on the initial results from an NCI-funded clinical trial, another treatment enhancement for this often aggressive type of skin cancer is on the horizon. The approach appears to benefit people with advanced forms of the disease but whose cancer can still be treated with surgery.
