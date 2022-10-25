Vincennes University unveils new $4.8M tech labs on campus

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University has recently presented the addition of three new technology labs to its campus.

The Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA), the Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Center, and HURCO Advanced CNC Machining Technology Center were introduced to the campus last month during an open-house event.

Investing $4.8 million dollars into the new buildings, VU is working to prepare its students for current and future jobs.

“Vincennes University is delighted to have three new centers that will create more opportunities for students and will help support the needs Hoosier employers have for skilled talent,” Vincennes University President Dr. Chuck Johnson commented. “these three centers will enhance the educational experiences of many students that will have a significant positive impact on VU, the State of Indiana, and across the nation for decades to come.”

While touring the new centers on campus, U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon described the new facilities as outstanding, adding that VU is always ahead of the curve.

“The equipment is the most up-to-date technology,” Bucshon said. “This is the type of training that we need for the workforce of today. We need high-tech workers who have skills, and this is an outstanding university for that.”

Bucshon says the brand-new technology buildings are another example of how Vincennes University is helping improve Indiana’s economy and communities by providing students with the resources they need to be work-ready.

“We have a lot of job openings out there,” Bucshon said. “We have companies that are literally begging to find qualified employees, so the more of those people who we can get trained and into the workforce, it benefits everybody.”

The laboratories guarantee students have access to the latest, cutting-edge technology, allowing them to learn the needs of the industry, gain new skills, and prepare for the requirements of the labor field.

“Hands-on learning is really important in developing the skills and knowledge needed to keep up in industry today and in the future,” said VU Provost Dr. Laura Treanor. “The facilities and equipment in the new centers represent a very nice new space that provides a great learning environment for our students, but it is VU’s high-quality faculty and staff, who are dedicated to student learning that make the biggest impact on our students’ success. They are the ones who make the programs so highly successful and so highly valued by our employers.”

The new labs will further the University’s goals to provide students with the latest skills, training, and education needed to support future generations in the advancement of manufacturing technology, while also creating a streamlined source of well-trained employees for industry partners.

“The lab spaces are in place because of the needs of our industry partners,” said VU College of Technology Dean Ty Freed. “Indiana is a huge manufacturing state. When you talk about all 50 states, Indiana is really a power player in manufacturing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.