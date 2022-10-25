ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Late night shooting in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old

GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
GIBSON, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

