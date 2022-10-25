Read full article on original website
galegrey
4d ago
has anyone checked with the car service he used? they can tell who pocked him up.
WDSU
15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Plum Orchard Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 470 block of Francisco Verrett Drive. Police say a woman arrived to an area hospital where she later died from her...
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
fox8live.com
Neighbors fed up after 3 people killed in one day in separate New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings in just over 12 hours claimed the lives of two men and one woman in New Orleans East. The first shooting happened Wednesday (Oct. 26) around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. The New Orleans Police Department says an unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two more homicides in New Orleans leave man and woman dead
Cops are looking for clues after separate killings of a man and a woman in New Orleans East. The most recent shooting death was just after before 4:00am.
WWL-TV
'Pure hell' Mom mourns after deadly hit-and-run, wants safer New Orleans
Her daughter was killed in a hit and run in New Orleans. There were more than 1,100 crashes where a driver involved left the scene and the majority went unsolved.
wbrz.com
Deputies asking for public's help to find missing 15-year-old girl from Hammond
HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Tangipahoa Parish. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Keoni Jackson who was reported missing from her family. Deputies described Jackson as a 5' tall Black female weighing around 100 pounds. She...
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
1 Man Died In A Fatal Car Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a fatal car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the Claiborne exit off the U.S. 90B West on Saturday morning. According to the NOPD, a taxicab had collided with the left-side guard rail. The man seated behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old
GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
Mid-City neighbors detain home invasion suspect
A home invasion suspect is under arrest, thanks to the swift action of some Mid-City neighbors.
NOLA.com
Help local bluesman Smokehouse Brown recover from second hit and run in a month
Local bluesman, barfly and cuddly curmudgeon Smokey Smokehouse Brown is recovering at University Medical Center from a hit and run accident that left the gruffly lovable Brown with swelling and bleeding of the brain, a broken clavicle and ribs and other internal injuries. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to...
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish conducting smoke tests in the wastewater line Tuesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has announced that parts of Luling will experience wastewater smoke testing on Nov. 1 to see if there are any breaks in the wastewater line. The tests will occur between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. Residents could...
wbrz.com
18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42. Deputies said two...
Comments / 5