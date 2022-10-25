Read full article on original website
‘Lead Like A Girl’ Trying To Take Root At Trigg County HS
Inspired by the national “Young Women Lead” program, Trigg County Assistant Superintendent Karen Solise has opened up her own program for Lady Wildcats — in hopes of inspiring some students to find the next step in personal and professional development. During Thursday’s Board of Education session, Solise...
Trigg Schools Tech Staff Among Commonwealth’s Stilwell Honorees
For the last two years, Kentucky Education Technology Staff statewide were pushed to the brink — bearing nearly the full responsibility of creating a digital classroom during a pandemic. And yet, the notion went from a science fiction concept to a full-blown reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, as families...
Caldwell County Murder Case Dismissed
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave at a cemetery near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole...
48th Annual Hopkinsville Unity Breakfast Highlights Local Philanthropy
Thursday morning’s 48th Annual Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast shined a bright light on several individuals who have recently made Christian County — and south western Kentucky — a better place. Following his innumerable efforts with the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center & Butterfly Garden, Charles Turner...
HCC Fall Fest Returns Friday
Hopkinsville Community College will host its fourth annual Community Fall Fest today (Oct. 28) on the North Drive campus. Angel Prescott, the chief student affairs officer for HCC, says the Fall Fest will be open from 4 to 5 for students and 5 to 7 for the public. Prescott says...
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
Trigg Toys For Tots Receives Cadiz Rotary Donation
The Cadiz Rotary Club is partnering with the Trigg County Ambulance Service to help provide toys and other Christmas presents for children again this year. Cadiz Rotarians presented a $3,000 check to Trigg County Ambulance and EMS Director Jason Meador during Tuesday’s club meeting. Meador said the donation was appreciated.
Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
Snacks In The Cemetery Set For Saturday
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are getting into the pre-Halloween spirit Saturday with two Snacks in the Cemetery tours at Riverside Cemetery. Museum Director Alissa Keller said the stroll will wind its way through the tombstones with plenty of stories to tell. Keller said tickets are $20 per person...
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter
A Clarksville man was charged with theft after a report of a theft in progress on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Ronald Bradford was seen under a vehicle by witnesses and attempted to flee the area before law enforcement arrived. He was located and...
Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of meth after a report of a suspicious person on North O’Neal Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a suspicious person and located 39-year-old Jack McLendon who was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Woman Claims Someone Hit Her With Vehicle
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone hit her with a vehicle on Cottage Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman told them she was hit in the 100 block of Cottage Street, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. The woman refused medical attention. The investigation is continuing.
Man Wanted In November Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th was taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to the shooting that took place after a party at the Princess Theater. During the investigation, 21-year-old Aniya Collins was found deceased in her vehicle from a gunshot wound. 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree were injured in the incident.
