Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Wicked Movie in Final Talks To Cast Jeff Goldblum
The Wicked movie is finally on its way, and the cast is shaping up to be an exciting one. Last year, it was officially announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba with In the Heights director Jon M. Chu set to direct. Last month, it was reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was in talks to play Fiyero, and it looks like the movie has now found its Wizard. According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to take on the villainous role that was originated by Joel Grey on Broadway.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals Why There's Only One Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is less than two weeks from hitting theatres, so some of the hosts from ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with many of the people who made the movie happen. One such person is Nate Moore who has been a producer on multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including both Black Panther movies. It's been confirmed that the sequel only has a mid-credits scene, and Moore explained why there was no end tag like in most of the films.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Addresses Avengers: Secret Wars Speculation (Exclusive)
Over the past few weeks, there's been growing speculation that Ryan Coogler could end up finding himself at the helmer of Avengers: Secret Wars, arguably the most anticipated film in the history of the franchise. Virtually nothing is known of the feature other than the fact it's being written by Michael Waldron, the writer behind both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki Season One. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently caught up with Coogler to ask whether or not he'll direct the team-up.
ComicBook
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Marvel, Star Wars Games to Lowest Prices Ever
Smart Nintendo Switch shoppers who've been waiting for games to go on sale got another round of discounts recently during an event that includes some significant price drops on a number of different games. Some of those are some well-known titles, too, such as a collection of licensed LEGO games that include Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter characters, and in some instances, the games have been dropped to their lowest prices yet.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
ComicBook
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised as New Release Is Instantly Discounted to $2
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game that just released yesterday has already been discounted 90 percent, knocking its price down from $20 to $2. It's very rare for a game to be discounted 90 percent within 24 hours of release. Why it's been discounted 90 percent just after release, we don't know. Publisher Red Deer Games, who has released a variety of indie games on the platform, hasn't advertised the sale, leaving fans with only guesses.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Introduces Its Season 3 Villain
Mob Psycho 100 has now reached the climax of the first arc of its highly anticipated third (and likely final) season, and the newest episode has taken things up a notch with the full introduction of the main villain that Shigeo Kageyama needs to face! The third season has had a much different path than the first two seasons of the series as Shigeo is now directly confronting the fact that he really has no idea for his future outside of all of the power at his disposal. But while he has been distracted, something insidious has been growing in the shadows.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Rumor Reveals Disappointing News of Doctor Doom's Place in New Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been absolutely killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the Multiverse Saga into a very interesting direction by including some surprising cameos. During Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we got to see the MCU's version of the Illuminati that included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau / Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter of which isn't expected to reprise his role for the Fantastic Four reboot due to him playing a variant of the character. But, there's also one more thing that you probably shouldn't expect for the reboot— Doctor Doom as the main villain. According to Jeff Sneider, Doctor Doom will not be the main antagonist of The Fantastic Four.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Shares Extensive Attorney at Law VFX Reel
Since all nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have been released, those involved with the series have taken the past few weeks to show the masses behind-the-scenes content involving the project. Whether it be Ginger Gonzaga's hilarious self-made blooper reel or countless pieces of concept art from Marvel's visual development department, fans of the series have had plenty of looks at the development of the series. Now, the House of Ideas has given viewers one of their most extensive looks at the show's visual effects yet.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin, Sandman's Neil Gaiman Roast Unfaithful Adaptations as "Illegitimate"
Adapting books into shows and movies certainly isn't a new concept in Hollywood, and George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman are two authors who are no strangers to seeing their work put onscreen. Martin is best known for writing the books that Game of Thrones and now House of the Dragon are based on, and Gaiman's most recent project was Netflix's Sandman with a second season of Good Omens on the way. Recently, the two authors had a conversation at New York City's Symphony Space (via Variety) and commiserated about unfaithful adaptations.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Comments / 0