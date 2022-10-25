ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Historic Cherry Hill offers teen guide training

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMwBJ_0im0brfi00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cherry Hill Museum is offering a teen guide training program for students in grades 9 through 12 in Albany. The after-school program will take place from November until June 2023.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The program allows students to earn up to 65 hours of volunteer service training, learn public speaking skills and local history as well as paid employment as a museum tour guide for five weeks through Albany’s LIGHT Summer Youth Employment Program July & August 2023.

The after-school program takes place on Thursdays starting in November from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students must be in grades 9 through 12 in Albany. If interested, fill out the interest form . For questions contact shawna@historiccherryhill.org or lareina@historiccherryhill.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region

Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, October 28

Today's five things to know include a new phone scam in Amsterdam, a bivalent booster mandate for employees of Berkshire Health Systems, and a Voorheesville middle schooler accused of making a threat of mass harm to his school.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Golf tournament helps raise money for local cancer patient

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A golf tournament in Rensselaer County Saturday helped raise money for a great cause. Proceeds from the event will go towards cancer treatment for 14-year-old Kailey Paul, who’s currently battling childhood brain cancer. “It feels amazing. I’m so thankful for everyone to be here, it’s just amazing,” Kailey said, when […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy