New York State cannabis expo and career fair announces another speaker

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference, and Career Fair have announced another speaker at the event, alongside the keynote speaker, Ruben Lindo . The expo and career fair are free with registration .

Jason Salmon, the Deputy Director for Campaigns and Outreach from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will speak about the current landscape of legalization in New York State at the event. Salmon worked on bringing awareness to the legalization of cannabis and, in particular, the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), supported tenant organizing, served as a representative at community boards, and fought against socially irresponsible development, among other things.

This will be the 2nd annual NYS Cannabis Expo and Career Fair, and the keynote speaker at the event will be Ruben Lindo, Founder & CEO of Blak Mar Farms. The goal of the event is to bring together several different facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry.

The theme of this year’s conference will be “A Vision for the New York State Cannabis Industry”. The topic of the keynote speech will be the Globalization of the Cannabis Industry. There will also be a conference on the same day, however, attendees will have to pay to gain entry to the conference.

