FOX Food Spotlight: Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bennett’sbBy Keith & Co. is an upscale casual dining experience in Sherwood. It’s located at 2002 E. Kiehl Avenue. The restaurant features lunch and dinner during the week as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above for more information on Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
Final scores for Week 9 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 59, Dardanelle 14.
Alabama Sends Offer to 2024 Quarterback From Arkansas
On Wednesday, Alabama coaches extended an offer to class of 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White as the No. 13 quarterback that UA has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The offer came after he had a conversation with Nick Saban. The junior at Little Rock Christian Academy has plenty of...
North Little Rock educator named Arkansas’ Teacher of the Year
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Watching Capri Salaam in her classroom, you would think that teaching was what she always wanted to do— but that wasn't always the case. "Growing up I originally wanted to be an attorney," Salaam said. But during one of the last conversations she...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
LRPD: Teen shot by brother as pair were ‘playing’ with gun
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they said a teenager was injured in a shooting at the Fair Oak Apartments Friday.
Ebby Steppach’s mom remembers her legacy, seven years after disappearance
It is a story that has been in the headlines for years. This week marks seven years since the then 18-year-old Ebby Steppach disappeared in Little Rock.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
Little Rock neighborhood wants no scares for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend, families will be putting their final touches on costumes and getting ready to send their little ones house-to-house for trick-or-treating— With dozens of kids in the streets, Halloween fun can turn dangerous if you're not careful. Ridgeway Drive was quiet the Friday...
This Arkansas chef puts a plant-based spin on popular dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to fine cuisine, Arkansas is thriving. So it may not surprise you that Little Rock is home to a chef who just won a major Food Network competition. What you may find surprising however is what she’s cooking up! But, before we...
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
Little Rock residents prepare for Halloween
Halloween marks the unofficial start of the Holiday season and many people, especially children, are having fun time during the whole day and night. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Monday next week and people are having their last costume preparations. The Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years...
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Biker’s backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses taser
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop. Arkansas State Police say 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor was carrying a backpack full of gasoline when the...
