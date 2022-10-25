ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

After shooting at police in Myrtle Beach, a barricaded man surrenders, authorities say

By Bryn Eddy, Hannah Oskin, Christian Boschult info@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days

The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to overturned log truck; fatality reported

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is investigating an overturned log truck in the Nesmith area Thursday. It happened on County Line Road just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station. There is a confirmed entrapment with a fatality, the fire department stated in a tweet....
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Nichols: SCDPS

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died Wednesday morning after vehicles caught fire following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:41 a.m. to the area of N. Nichols Highway and Highway 9. Officials said the two-vehicle crash involved entrapment...
NICHOLS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews responding to deadly crash involving overturned log truck near Nesmith

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Williamsburg County are responding to a deadly crash with entrapment involving an overturned log truck. Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said the crash happened on County Line Road (SC 41/51) Thursday morning just north of Mingo Exxon in the Nesmith area. Williamsburg County fire units […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy