After shooting at police in Myrtle Beach, a barricaded man surrenders, authorities say

Conway police search for carjacking suspect; Coastal Carolina University alert lifted
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University said law enforcement has left the area of Clemson Road after it issued an alert Thursday morning about police activity in the area. Conway police said they were called to a carjacking Thursday morning at Conway Medical Center. Police are searching for a suspect who is about […]
myhorrynews.com
Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days
The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Suspect in Myrtle Beach Police standoff identified
The suspect accused of shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach Tuesday has now been identified. 45 year old, William Berry Hodges of Myrtle Beach was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police, in a residential area.
WMBF
Man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint at Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said robbed a person at knifepoint in broad daylight at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. Carl Blalock was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery. Officers were called around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to Plyler Park for a...
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
WMBF
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is accused of tying up a woman at the home for two days before she was able to escape. Officers were first called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Myrtle Beach Fire...
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
Myrtle Beach barricade suspect denied bond on attempted murder charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of barricading himself in a Myrtle Beach home Tuesday and shooting at officers was denied bond on the attempted murder charges and will remain in jail, a judge said Thursday. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on Longleaf Circle. At a […]
WMBF
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
Man climbs over perimeter gate, gets onto runway at Myrtle Beach airport, authorities say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said. The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after […]
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to overturned log truck; fatality reported
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is investigating an overturned log truck in the Nesmith area Thursday. It happened on County Line Road just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station. There is a confirmed entrapment with a fatality, the fire department stated in a tweet....
wpde.com
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Nichols: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died Wednesday morning after vehicles caught fire following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:41 a.m. to the area of N. Nichols Highway and Highway 9. Officials said the two-vehicle crash involved entrapment...
1 in jail, 2 wanted for murder in shooting death of Fairmont man in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Three men are facing murder charges in Robeson County connected to the shooting death of a Fairmont man on Oct. 8, Lumberton police said. Brandon Leonard was found dead after officers were called to the 200 block of S. Rozier Street. Police have obtained warrants charging Micahel Deshawn Cooper, 32, Derrick […]
Crews responding to deadly crash involving overturned log truck near Nesmith
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Williamsburg County are responding to a deadly crash with entrapment involving an overturned log truck. Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said the crash happened on County Line Road (SC 41/51) Thursday morning just north of Mingo Exxon in the Nesmith area. Williamsburg County fire units […]
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
WMBF
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
