Apple Valley, CA

vvng.com

Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Travelodge in Victorville damaged in Thursday night fire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Travelodge in Victorville was damaged by fire Thursday night. It happened at about 9:44 pm, on October 27, 2022, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department advised the north stairwell was on fire and that they would be...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Marijuana and mushroom spores seized during a search warrant in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies served a search warrant at a commercial facility in Hesperia where they seized marijuana plants, mushroom spores, and arrested two people, officials said. It happened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 11200 block of Hesperia Road. Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Phelan Road near Caughlin Road

UPDATE 10/27 — The coroner identified the deceased man as Craig Mitchell, 73. PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a semi. It happened at about 8:17 pm, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Phelan Road, just east...
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

Colton Police Officer dies after accidental shooting in Oro Grande

UPDATE 10/28 -Sheriff’s officials provided a news release and said Lorenzo Morgan told dispatch he was on the side of the road in his vehicle and had accidentally shot himself. Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and located Morgan inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his...
COLTON, CA

