Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.
vvng.com
Travelodge in Victorville damaged in Thursday night fire
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Travelodge in Victorville was damaged by fire Thursday night. It happened at about 9:44 pm, on October 27, 2022, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department advised the north stairwell was on fire and that they would be...
vvng.com
23rd Nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, San Bernardino County residents are invited to dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs for free, anonymously, and with no questions asked. This will be the public’s 23rd opportunity in over 12 years to help prevent pill abuse...
vvng.com
Fontana PD searching for additional victims after two men were arrested for fuel theft
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Fontana Police Department is searching for additional victims after two men were arrested for fuel theft. On Wednesday, October 26th, officers responded to a gas station in the 16000 block of Jurupa Avenue regarding two subjects possibly stealing diesel fuel. Officials said when officers...
vvng.com
Marijuana and mushroom spores seized during a search warrant in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies served a search warrant at a commercial facility in Hesperia where they seized marijuana plants, mushroom spores, and arrested two people, officials said. It happened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 11200 block of Hesperia Road. Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and...
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Phelan Road near Caughlin Road
UPDATE 10/27 — The coroner identified the deceased man as Craig Mitchell, 73. PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a semi. It happened at about 8:17 pm, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Phelan Road, just east...
vvng.com
Police respond to multiple off-highway vehicles driving reckless on Mojave Drive near US 395 in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple off-highway vehicles were involved in dangerous and reckless behavior as they rode around the area of US Highway 395 and Mojave Drive Tuesday night in Adelanto. At about 8:12 pm, on October 2, 2022, a person called 911 and reported that multiple individuals were...
vvng.com
Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death. It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.
vvng.com
14-year-old arrested after airdropping threats to students at Columbia Middle School in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old male juvenile from Adelanto was arrested after airdropping threats to students at Columbia Middle School, officials said. Sheriff’s officials said that over the past week, the middle school has received several threats against the safety of children at the school located at 14408 Aster Road.
vvng.com
Colton Police Officer dies after accidental shooting in Oro Grande
UPDATE 10/28 -Sheriff’s officials provided a news release and said Lorenzo Morgan told dispatch he was on the side of the road in his vehicle and had accidentally shot himself. Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and located Morgan inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his...
Comments / 0