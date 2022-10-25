ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake

The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy