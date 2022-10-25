Disney Plus May Have Given Away the Release Date of ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special finally has a trailer and fans are getting introduced to a buff version of Groot. THere's plenty to unpack from the newest MCU clip and a swole version of the fan-favorite is right near the top. Vin Diesel has hinted that Grootwas in line for an upgrade in previous interviews. Other reports of the Guardians Vol. 3 trailer at Comic-Con said that he looked very jacked in that clip. But, this is the first time a lot of the fanbase has gotten a look at the new design. It feels like there are some other secrets waiting for the viewers when the Holiday Special hits Disney+ next month. Also of note in the trailer is the presence of Cosmo the Spacedog played by Maria Bakalova. She raved about her experience filming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in a conversation with Discussing Film.

2 DAYS AGO