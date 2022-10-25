ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Talks Business in Slouchy Sweater Dress & Knee-High Boots at WSJ Tech Live Conference

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Hailey Bieber spoke at The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live Conference yesterday in Laguna Beach, Calif. The model, who was clad in a slouchy ensemble and sturdy footwear, shared her strategy for taking control of her business ventures, expanding on ideas surrounding her skincare line and her successful YouTube series “Who’s in My Bathroom?”

A lover of neutrals, Bieber’s outfit centered around black, offering the Fila brand ambassador a neutral slate to work off of. Prioritizing comfort, the star wore a sweater dress consisting of a risky plunging neckline and loose-fitting exaggerated sleeves that properly kept her cozy throughout the talk.

Bieber accessorized her outfit with chunky gold accessories, the sparkling additions elevating the one-toned look.

On her feet, the social media personality sported black boots with sharp pointed toes and an intense shine that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels. The heel height certainly made the model taller, while creating cohesion, the footwear further streamlining Bieber’s silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

