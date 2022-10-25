Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez: Date, venue, titles and pro records ahead of 2022 WBA light-heavyweight boxing title fight

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 lightweight title fight
Katie Taylor returns to the U.K. and The SSE Arena to defend her status as undisputed lightweight champion on October 29. “The Bray Bomber” will face off against Karen Carabajal. This will be Taylor’s first fight inside The SSE Arena since she beat Miriam Gutierrez in 2020. The...
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva odds: Massive betting favorite emerges for 2022 boxing PPV
One boxing event trumps all this weekend as all eyes descend upon the desert for a main event featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Paul's unassailable popularity and Silva's Hall-of-Fame worthy resume — even if UFC won't officially bestow upon him that much deserved honor — makes their Saturday PPV must-watch.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul wrestling match
One of the biggest matches in sports entertainment will be taking place on November 5. At WWE’s Crown Jewel event, Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul. The battle between pro wrestler and YouTuber takes place in King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia....
Sporting News
Did Le'Veon Bell win? What happened in boxing fight vs. Uriah Hall on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard
Le’Veon Bell entered the ring for his first professional boxing fight Saturday. He faced a legitimate fighter in Uriah Hall, a UFC veteran who left MMA just a few months ago. Bell put forth a valiant effort, but he exited the ring with only props from his peers. Hall...
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing fight
GLENDALE -- One of the biggest bouts in boxing this year is happening on October 29. It is not your typical fight, as YouTuber Jake Paul faces MMA legend, Anderson Silva. The fight takes place inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona. Paul is 5-0 in the boxing ring, having...
Sporting News
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 lightweight boxing fight
A veteran of the game, Vasiliy Lomachenko is still as dangerous as ever. The former lightweight champion appears one step closer to regaining gold in a division he once dominated. In his way is Jamaine Ortiz, a young, rising star. The two will face off against one another on October...
Sporting News
Can I watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva free? Live streaming options for Paul vs. Silva 2022 boxing fight
One of the most unusual boxing fights in recent memory will be taking place Saturday as YouTuber Jake Paul faces off against MMA legend Anderson Silva. The bout has been causing debate all over the internet. Who will walk out of the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., the winner?
Comments / 0