Butler, MO

921news.com

Archie Veterans Breakfast by Drexel VFW

The Archie High School will host a Veterans Breakfast on, November 11th . The Drexel VFW will present a moving POW/MIA tribute to those attending. The Prisoner of War and Missing in Action tribute will be used by the Drexel VFW to teach students honor and respect for Prisoners of War and Military that are missing in action.
ARCHIE, MO
921news.com

Local Author Update on Screenplay of her Book

It’s been over a year since the community assisted Diana L. Taylor of Butler with a fundraiser to pay for the first stages of a screenplay, the goal was to turn her book into a movie. Diana is a resident of Butler, and the author of a book called,...
BUTLER, MO
921news.com

Doris Miller, 75 of Butler

Doris Miller, 75 of Butler, Missouri departed this world Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home , with family by her side. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
BUTLER, MO

