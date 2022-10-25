Doris Miller, 75 of Butler, Missouri departed this world Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home , with family by her side. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

BUTLER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO