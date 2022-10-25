Victoria Beckham Is Chicly Business-Ready in Blazer, Leggings & Go-To PVC Slingback Pumps

Victoria Beckham meant business this week in her latest OOTD.

The former Spice Girl filmed a new Instagram Reel from her closet, snapping a mirror selfie in a pair of black leggings. Layered atop the sporty bottoms — which VB has cemented in her own wardrobe as a go-to outfit base — was a black top and cropped black blazer, featuring wide pointed lapels. The set slickly toed the line between athletic and formal styles, a concept Beckham has experimented with this season since launching her hit VB Body shapewear collection.

Completing her ensemble was a gold ring, as well as her own $1,390 black leather pouch clutch with a gold watchband chain; though all five colorways of the handbag are currently sold out, Beckham promised more would be on the way soon.

“My Chain Pouch is my go-to bag of the season and I’m so glad you love it as much as I do!!” Beckham captioned the video, referencing her frequent use of the bag in recent months. “It will be available again at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street mid-November in 5 colourways… Kisses xx VB.”

When it came to footwear, Beckham continued her sleek streak with her most recent go-to pumps — which have also proven her go-to silhouette over the years. The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder’s $1,099 Frida style hailed from Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 collection, featuring pointed-capped black leather toes and clear PVC uppers crafted from recycled plastic. The slick set was complete with matching leather slingback straps for a barely-there appearance, as well as thin 4.5-inch stiletto heels.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

