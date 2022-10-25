ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County District Court results – 10/19/22

In Polk County District Court on Oct. 19, 2022 with Judge Rick Walker presiding, 133 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. David Allen Ballard was convicted of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce. Ballard was fined $30 and court costs. Christopher...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Crime Stoppers Reward Doubles In Unsolved Murder Of Edy Alvarado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Crime Stoppers reward has doubled in the unsolved murder of Edy Alvarado in South Charlotte. He was killed near the 10800 block of Southern Loop Blvd on October 9, 2021. CMPD says he was shot in the chest. The Crime Stoppers unit has increased the reward amount to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

4 arrested after investigation into larcenies at several farms, rural homes in Iredell County, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began earlier this month after a traffic stop near Lundy Road in Statesville. On Oct. […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Deputies Looking For Chase Suspect

UNION CO., NC — Union County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for one of the people involved in a police chase near Indian Trail that forced two local schools to go on lockdown. Deputies say the chase started Friday morning after someone called 911 to report multiple men acting...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police need public’s help to find individual in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department said they need the public’s help to find the woman in the photos. Police say the individual is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that happened at the Scotchman on South Washington Street in Rutherfordton on Friday, Oct. 28. If...
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Escaped SC Inmate Taken Into Custody in Shelby

YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Shoemaker was taken into custody in Shelby, North Carolina Wednesday morning. Shoemaker escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Guards says it appears he used a blanket to cover the...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C.

PAGELAND, SC

