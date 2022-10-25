CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Crime Stoppers reward has doubled in the unsolved murder of Edy Alvarado in South Charlotte. He was killed near the 10800 block of Southern Loop Blvd on October 9, 2021. CMPD says he was shot in the chest. The Crime Stoppers unit has increased the reward amount to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO