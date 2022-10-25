Read full article on original website
Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 28th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, October 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Grand jury convicts Catawba County man of Newton bank robbery, fraud and identity theft
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
Polk County District Court results – 10/19/22
In Polk County District Court on Oct. 19, 2022 with Judge Rick Walker presiding, 133 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. David Allen Ballard was convicted of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce. Ballard was fined $30 and court costs. Christopher...
Authorities asking for the public’s help in locating missing Gaston County man
24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say
Judge Denies Bond For Suspect In Shooting Death Of CATS Bus Driver
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
Crime Stoppers Reward Doubles In Unsolved Murder Of Edy Alvarado
4 arrested after investigation into larcenies at several farms, rural homes in Iredell County, deputies say
Union County Deputies Looking For Chase Suspect
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
‘A disturbing trend’: North Carolina sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
Police need public’s help to find individual in Rutherfordton
Escaped SC Inmate Taken Into Custody in Shelby
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Lockdown lifted at Union County elementary schools after police chase, 2 in custody
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C.
