Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Hit a Snag
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver
The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
Kirk Cousins Is Probably Sitting on a Big Game
The Minnesota Vikings have a 5-1 record through seven weeks despite no monster games from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins has “navigated the ship” efficiently to the NFC’s current No. 2 seed, though, so Vikings fans don’t particularly mind that the 34-year-old hasn’t delivered a signature performance. He’s generated three game-winning drives in 2022, and that was a trait folks begged of him in recent years.
Do the Vikings Really Have an Expendable Running Back?
With just days to go before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, the Minnesota Vikings must decide whether they’ll make a splash or not. One of their most talked about assets, outside of draft capital, is undoubtedly running back Alexander Mattison. Should he be on the move, though?. Taken in...
Former Vikings WR Didn’t Last Long with Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but first, Arizona did a little Vikings-related housekeeping this week. Former Vikings 1st-Round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday after about two weeks with the franchise. Treadwell had been added to the team’s practice squad, but...
Vikings Reportedly Shopping for Big-Name WR
The Minnesota Vikings employ Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor at WR, but they may want to get richer. The NFL’s trade deadline looms just five days away, and Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already displayed a profound affinity for trades with nine months on the job.
PurplePTSD: Riddles to Be Solved, Rookie Playing Time, Injury Report
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings have a few riddles to solve, according to...
Storylines of Vikings Week 8 Matchup vs. Cardinals
Few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to come out of their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record and an easy lead in the NFC North. The Vikings host the Cardinals on Sunday in an attempt to increase the gap in the division. Rusty or Rested?. The games in Week...
3 Vikings Players To Watch vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings come fresh off the bye week, ready for a showdown at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings are looking to improve to a 6-1 record and maintain control of the north division in the NFC. As we enter Week 8, here are my three Vikings players to watch against the Cardinals.
Flashback Friday: Vikings Defeat Cardinals in 2018
The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings and the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals are set to face off on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a bye week and currently on a four-game winning streak, while Arizona is coming off a 42-34 win at home against the New Orleans Saints. The...
20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Cardinals
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Arizona Cardinals, who are 3.5-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 8. The game is on October 30th, 2022, at noon CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. These are the...
3 Bold Predictions For Vikings vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at US Bank Stadium. It will be the 30th meeting between the two franchises, and the Vikings lead the series 17-12. For a Cardinals victory in Minnesota, you must go back to 1979 when the then St Louis Cardinals triumphed 27-7 at Metropolitan Stadium.
The National Folks Picking the Cardinals over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) in Week 8. The Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football in a game that probably saved head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job. The Vikings conquered the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, followed by a bye in Week 7. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 2.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 8
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at noon CST, the seventh regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings had a bye in Week 7, and the Cardinals won on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals, at 3-4 through seven games, are treading water in the NFC’s playoff picture.
Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 8 vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites at home this weekend versus the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to three consecutive losses by the Green Bay Packers. Arizona, at 3-4, needs a victory to tread water in the NFC’s playoff picture. The Cardinals haven’t won a...
Adam Thielen, WR2 & “Part-Time Barista”
Apparently, Adam Thielen has talents that extend beyond the football field. In fact, a recent video suggests that Minnesota’s veteran WR2 may be excellent at making caffeinated beverages. Take a look for yourself:. It’s good to see the team having some fun. From what I can gather, the NFL...
Chase Claypool + Vikings Rumors Are Semi-Credible
The NFL’s trade deadline is November 1st, and the Minnesota Vikings appear to be interested in adding an extra wide receiver. The Vikings already employ Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, but Super Bowl-contending teams rarely decline an opportunity to get richer. Insert rumors...
Vikings to Pour Some Gravy on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings host a primetime Thanksgiving game in four weeks, taking on the New England Patriots. And to enhance pregame entertainment, the Vikings announced rapper Yung Gravy would perform on Turkey Day. Gravy, 26, is a Minnesotan, born in Rochester and educated at Mayo High School. The rapper rose...
Can Patrick Peterson Get Revenge on Sunday?
Selected 5th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Patrick Peterson went on to start 154 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the course of a 10-year period. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and got his first chance at former teammates just two weeks into the 2021 season. Can things go better this time around?
Purple Rumor Mill: Big-Name WR, Asamoah’s Time, Gravy Baby
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0