Trigg Toys For Tots Receives Cadiz Rotary Donation
The Cadiz Rotary Club is partnering with the Trigg County Ambulance Service to help provide toys and other Christmas presents for children again this year. Cadiz Rotarians presented a $3,000 check to Trigg County Ambulance and EMS Director Jason Meador during Tuesday’s club meeting. Meador said the donation was appreciated.
Amelia Wilson Run Raises Money For Organ Donor Awareness
A run in Grand Rivers in memory of Amelia Wilson, who was organ donor recipient, Saturday raised awareness for organ donation and money to help support the cause. Wilson's husband Allen Wilson, who is the Cadiz City Attorney, says they couldn't have asked for a better day for Saturday's second annual run in Grand Rivers.
Paducah Woman Accused of Using Wal-Mart Self Checkout to Steal Thousands in Merchandise
A 29 year old Paducah woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Wal-Mart stores. Paducah police reports said Precious Burnside was arrested by a Ballard County deputy on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. Reports said Ms. Burnside is accused of stealing...
Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
48th Annual Hopkinsville Unity Breakfast Highlights Local Philanthropy
Thursday morning’s 48th Annual Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast shined a bright light on several individuals who have recently made Christian County — and south western Kentucky — a better place. Following his innumerable efforts with the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center & Butterfly Garden, Charles Turner...
HCC Fall Fest Returns Friday
Hopkinsville Community College will host its fourth annual Community Fall Fest today (Oct. 28) on the North Drive campus. Angel Prescott, the chief student affairs officer for HCC, says the Fall Fest will be open from 4 to 5 for students and 5 to 7 for the public. Prescott says...
Trigg Schools Tech Staff Among Commonwealth’s Stilwell Honorees
For the last two years, Kentucky Education Technology Staff statewide were pushed to the brink — bearing nearly the full responsibility of creating a digital classroom during a pandemic. And yet, the notion went from a science fiction concept to a full-blown reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, as families...
Snacks In The Cemetery Set For Saturday
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are getting into the pre-Halloween spirit Saturday with two Snacks in the Cemetery tours at Riverside Cemetery. Museum Director Alissa Keller said the stroll will wind its way through the tombstones with plenty of stories to tell. Keller said tickets are $20 per person...
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter
A Clarksville man was charged with theft after a report of a theft in progress on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Ronald Bradford was seen under a vehicle by witnesses and attempted to flee the area before law enforcement arrived. He was located and...
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
‘Lead Like A Girl’ Trying To Take Root At Trigg County HS
Inspired by the national “Young Women Lead” program, Trigg County Assistant Superintendent Karen Solise has opened up her own program for Lady Wildcats — in hopes of inspiring some students to find the next step in personal and professional development. During Thursday’s Board of Education session, Solise...
Woman Claims Someone Hit Her With Vehicle
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone hit her with a vehicle on Cottage Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman told them she was hit in the 100 block of Cottage Street, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. The woman refused medical attention. The investigation is continuing.
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
2 sought in connection with shooting on Main Street
Police in Clarksville are searching for two people involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
3 face drug charges in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in a yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine the...
