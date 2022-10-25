Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wakg.com
Danville Parks and Rec Hosting Annual Market Monster Mash
Danville Parks and Recreation is holding the annual Market Monster Mash on Monday, October 31 at the Danville Community Market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will be able to participate in trunk-or-treat, face painting, caricatures, a photo booth, and more!. “We’re so excited to be able to host...
wakg.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Comments / 0