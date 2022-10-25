ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Schools’ Student Spotlight: Anna Williams

“I write like it’s going out of style and it’s probably my favorite thing to do,” says Buford High School senior Anna Williams, whose published work appears in the 10th anniversary edition of the book “Good Enough is the New Perfect” by Becky Beaupre Gillespie and Hollee Schwartz Temple.
BUFORD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Early evening fire in Sugar Hill claims life of family dog

A family dog lost their life in an early evening fire that happened at a home in Sugar Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Hidden Branch Drive after an occupant of the home called 9-1-1 to report that their kitchen was on fire.
SUGAR HILL, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford beats North Gwinnett softball to head to Class 7A title game

In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams from the state championship tournament in Columbus, Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 on Friday evening, Oct. 28. A strong first inning and then good defense the remainder of the game was key to the Wolves winning the game. Junior Madison Pickens had a lead-off single and after Adriana Martinez reached base courtesy of an error by North Gwinnett, Pickens would score Buford’s first run. Sophomore Kylie Gower hit a line drive to left field later in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded. This would bring in two additional runs for the Wolves.
BUFORD, GA

