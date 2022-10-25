Read full article on original website
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
3 shot in altercation at private party in Allentown, police say (UPDATE)
A shooting reported early Saturday morning inside a banquet hall in Allentown left three people wounded, city police said. The victims — two men and one woman — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police Capt. Alicia Conjour said in a news release. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Burglar Attempts Lehigh Valley Gun Shop Break-In With Ax, State Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying someone they say used an ax to try to break into a Pennsylvania gun shop. The attempted burglary occurred at 507 Outfitters in Williams Township just after 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Pennsylvania State Police said. The burglar used an ax...
Driver, owner of dump truck charged in crash that killed pregnant Pa. woman: officials
Authorities in Montgomery County have charged two out-of-state men in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her unborn baby. The crash occurred when Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. Aug. 25, in the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township, according to police.
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
Troopers: No ‘Finders, Keepers; Losers, Weepers’
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A suspect who was a patron at the Valley Forge Casino Resort may learn the claim of “finders, keepers; losers, weepers” doesn’t apply under Pennsylvania law. State police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, working at the First Avenue casino...
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen With Handgun Inside It: Police
A Lehigh Valley woman returned to an upper Bucks County Park-n-Ride facility following a brief trip to Philadelphia to find her truck and the handgun she had inside it stolen, state police at Dublin said in a news release Monday. According to police, the 46-year-old Macungie resident left her Dodge...
Reading police investigating after 1 injured during reported road rage shooting
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning, October 28, 2022. Police responded to the McDonalds at 9th and Spring Streets around 6:38am for the report of a person shot during what was described as a road rage incident. On arrival, officers spoke...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Schuylkill County Crash
A Schuykill County man is dead following a fatal collision in Frackville, authorities say. Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville, was driving his motorcycle south on Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, when he struck an oncoming truck that was turning left into a parking lot, state police said.
Shooting injured three people in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
Police: 3 people shot during party at a banquet hall in Allentown
Police are investigating after three people were shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police
The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
Woman Steals Cash, Lotto Tickets In Levittown Armed Robbery
A masked woman wielding a handgun held up a Bucks County smoke shop, authorities have announced. Police said the suspect entered Levittown News and Tobacco on South Oxford Valley Road in Falls Township just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The robber brandished a black, semiautomatic pistol, and stole...
Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police
A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Amber Alert: Arrest warrant issued for mother of child abducted in Downingtown
An arrest warrant has been issued in Chester County for a woman hours after authorities announced an Amber Alert for her missing daughter.
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries
A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours long standoff Wednesday afternoon in Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. A trooper from the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched just after noon to the Germansville Post Office in Lehigh County where the man was...
