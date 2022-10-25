Read full article on original website
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Elon student navigates sobriety on campus
Junior Syd Danziger vividly remembers the day they decided to stop drinking alcohol, only a few months before they started school at Elon University in fall 2020. Danziger, who uses they and them pronouns, sat alone in their bedroom closet and drank a bottle of wine, which led to a blackout and a broken rib. This was the turning point for Danziger — who now serves as the president of Elon’s collegiate recovery group, Phoenix Free.
Elon University students compete in Greek Dance
On the fourth day of Greek Week, 16 of Elon University’s greek organizations competed in a dance competition at Schar Center. This was the first Greek Dance since the 2018-19 academic year, as well as the first time the performance was held in Schar instead of the smaller Alumni Gym.
2022 guide to Halloween events at Elon University, in Alamance County
Halloween celebrations are happening all around North Carolina this weekend. From trick-or-treating events to fall family fun, Elon News Network has compiled a list of events close to Elon University’s campus and around the county. Read our full list of on and off campus events below:. Events. Oct. 28...
Social House to open Elon SUB's fall concert
Social House was announced as the opener for Tai Verdes for this year's Fall Concert. There is one week until the SUB Fall Concert on Nov. 2. Musical duo Social House will open the Elon University Student Union Board fall concert Nov. 2. Social House and Tai Verdes will perform...
Elon University’s Greek Week continues with strong philanthropic focus
The third day of Greek Week was Philanthropy Day, and members of the fraternity and sorority community selected Habitat for Humanity as the week’s philanthropy. The Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council and Panhellenic Association raised $34,141 from over 750 supporters as of the 8 p.m. cutoff. The fundraising goal for Wednesday’s single-day fundraiser was $10,000.
Elon University’s fall main stage musical celebrates identity, community
Junior Jaid Green and senior Jackie Mate backstage after opening night of Head Over Heels. When Elon University sophomore Collin Flanagan learned the 2022 Fall Musical was James Magruder’s “Head Over Heels,” he knew he needed to be a part of it. Flanagan had participated in a...
Team 5 announced as winners of Elon University's 2022 Greek Week
On the final day of Greek Week, Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association organizations were recognized for the week’s accomplishments at an awards ceremony on Medallion Plaza. Team 5, consisting of Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Delta and Sigma Pi, were the overall winners of Greek Week. The team also won...
Elon baseball player deals with diabetes on, off the diamond
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13, Elon baseball player Will Vergantino manages the disease both on and off the field. When his doctor first informed him that he had Type 1 diabetes, Will Vergantino’s mind began to race. In a state of shock, tears began to fill his eyes as he choked up.
Elon University’s men’s soccer wins first outright CAA regular season title
WILMINGTON, N.C. – After last year’s high scoring affair which resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Phoenix at Rudd Field, the Elon University men’s soccer team found itself in another hard fought battle against the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday night. Heading...
Elon University women’s soccer team suffers CAA quarterfinal loss against Towson
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Though the Elon University women’s soccer team refused to relent its pressure throughout the entirety of the 90 minutes against the Towson University Tigers, its excellent season, which saw the Phoenix earn the No. 4 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, came to an end on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round.
