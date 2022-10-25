Junior Syd Danziger vividly remembers the day they decided to stop drinking alcohol, only a few months before they started school at Elon University in fall 2020. Danziger, who uses they and them pronouns, sat alone in their bedroom closet and drank a bottle of wine, which led to a blackout and a broken rib. This was the turning point for Danziger — who now serves as the president of Elon’s collegiate recovery group, Phoenix Free.

