Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
IGN
Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta
Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
IGN
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
IGN
Perish - Official Gameplay and Music Trailer
This new Perish trailer includes not only gameplay footage, but also that of the developers recording the music that will be used in-game with their own band. Perish is a stylish four-player FPS with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
IGN
Star Wars: The High Republic Begins Phase 2 in Exclusive 'Convergence' Excerpt
When it comes to the current, Disney-approved Star Wars canon, most of what we know about the era before the Prequel Trilogy has been revealed in the High Republic initiative. The various High Republic novels and comics are set in a time before the Republic has been consumed by corruption and deceit, when the Jedi are still peacekeepers and explorers. With the release of the new novel Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence, Lucasfilm is officially kicking off Phase 2 of this multi-pronged saga.
IGN
Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Boxset Reprints Two Essential Lore Guides
Dark Horse's twin-volume Dragon Age: The World of Thedas series is pretty much the perfect resource for anyone who likes to geek out about the lore of this fantasy gaming universe. And while the original hardcover editions are becoming harder to find in print these days, that won't be an issue much longer.
IGN
Paper Cut Mansion Launch Trailer
Paper Cut Mansion is set to be released on October 27 and this launch trailer will showcase the game in action and the fully voiced musical soundtrack. Paper Cut Mansion is a Roguelite Horror set in a cardboard universe. The player is a paper man trapped in a paper mansion who has to solve a series of puzzles and riddles “escape-room” style in order to get out of the house.
NME
‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Explains All Enhancements From Combat to Enemy AI in New Trailer; Game Promotions Appear on Mumbai Metro and More
God of War: Ragnarok is all set to arrive on November 9, 2022 and it is easily the most hyped title of this year. We have a review in the works for the game, stay tuned to check out how it has performed. Through a new trailer we have learned how combat and enemies have been enhanced for the latest title. Combat is the crux of the God of War franchise, and they have been exceeding expectations with every title, players are keen to learn about the changes for these factors for the latest entry.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Detailed; Will Feature Campaign Characters
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Raids mode has been detailed and it sounds like it will be a pretty big expansion of the game's campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the most content-packed entries in the entire franchise with a big blockbuster campaign, a traditional multiplayer mode, a spec-ops co-op mode, the addition of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and post-launch content such as Raids. The massive game still has a lot of unknowns, but we're starting to learn more as we approach the game's imminent release.
IGN
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
IGN
Kingdom Eighties - Official Animated Intro Trailer
Check out the cool animated intro from Kingdom Eighties, the upcoming adventure game coming in 2023. The relentless Greed never stop in their effort to steal the Crown of Creation... not even in the Eighties! A Kingdom love letter to those days of bikes, summer camps, and sitting around in your pajamas on a Saturday morning in front of the TV.
IGN
BIOTA Swarm - Gameplay Overview Trailer
BIOTA Swarm is a bullet hell roguelite shooter inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. The latest trailer runs through its characters, weapon upgrades, and how the randomly generated levels will offer unique challenges with each playthrough.
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online
Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.
IGN
Sunnyside - Official Gameplay Trailer #2
Bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern influences in this JRPG Farm-Sim as you find harmony in the Japanese countryside. Cultivate new experiences, build a thriving homestead, and let your relationships with the locals blossom. Catch a glimpse of the game's combat, minigames, and more.
