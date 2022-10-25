Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2's Physical Edition is Basically an Empty Box - IGN The Daily Fix
Players are starting to receive their physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and discovered that the discs are only 72MB of data. Callisto Protocol is officially cancelled for release in Japan. Finally, Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remake - Full Game Walkthrough
IGN’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find all three of Hassan's missiles, fight back against betrayal, and get a glimpse at what's to come for the Modern Warfare series. 00:00:00 - Intro. 00:00:02 - Strike. 00:05:48 - Kill or Capture. 00:26:43...
Zero Sievert - Early Access Release Date Update Trailer
Explore the Universal Mall and fight against creepy enemies in this latest trailer for the upcoming top-down shooter game Zero Sievert. Zero Sievert will be available in Early Access on November 15, 2022.
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles - Cellarius Oracle Spotlight
Buddy breaks down the ins and outs, ups and downs of Astrea's second playable Oracle, Cellarius! A berserker feeding on the damage he takes on, Cellarius' specialty is pumping up for huge hits of gigantic damage!
Genshin Layla Build Guide - Best Talents, Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams
Looking for the best Genshin Impact Layla build? Layla is an upcoming 4-star Cryo character who wields a sword, due to be introduced as part of Version 3.2. Layla is expected to be a support character, specifically a shielder character that can shoot stars and inflict the Cryo element to create elemental reactions.
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
Game Spook! 697: Fun Facts About Game of the Year Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- are discussing IGN's Game of the Year Awards, Marvel Snap, God of War Ragnarok reactions, House of the Dragon, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
Apex Legends - Meet Catalyst: Character Trailer
Meet Catalyst, a defensive conjurer and a Legend who'll do anything to protect her home. Get to know more about Catalyst, Apex Legends' new defensive conjurer, in this latest trailer for the free-to-play hero shooter game, including a look at her combat skills like passive skill Barricade, tactical move Piercing Spikes, and Dark Veil ultimate skill.
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
Genshin 3.2 Version Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact 3.2 is the next Genshin Impact update and will continue exactly where the Traveler left off in version 3.1. This version will answer a lot of questions as it will reach the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon Quest. However, this won't be the end of the Traveler's journey in Sumeru just like how the other regions were.
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
The 10 Raddest Games We Saw During MIX Next
You want games? Good news. Today, we got new looks at an absolute deluge of games via the MIX Next event, combined with a Publisher Spotlight event and Black Voices in Gaming. Between the three, we saw somewhere close to 100 games - if you haven't seen the entire presentation, give it a look, as there's likely something in there to appeal to every taste, genre, and fanbase.
Bayonetta 3: Voice Actors Detail Their Pay, Workload, and the Dangerous Race to the Bottom
Almost exactly five years since the longest actor's strike in US history came to a close, video game voice actors are in the spotlight once again. Back in 2017, it was about voice actors refusing to work with publishers like Activision and Take-Two over fair payment concerns. Now, a fiery controversy surrounding Nintendo and Platinum's upcoming Bayonetta 3 has reignited the debate over fair pay for voice actors in the video game industry.
The Pale Blue Eye - Official Trailer
West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Season Pass Will Add Deadpool, Venom, and More
Marvel's Midnight Suns will be getting post-launch content and a Season Pass that adds Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm as playable characters. Though publisher 2K didn't share when the DLC packs will be released, each one is centred around one character and contains new story missions, a new upgrade for hub area The Abbey, and new skins and outfits.
