ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

VA doctor, Army veteran travel to Ukraine

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meWvf_0im0XT2M00

Army veteran and Providence VA doctor Michael Siclari recently took 10 days of personal leave to volunteer to help the people of Ukraine during their ongoing fight after Russia's invasion.

“In retrospect, as I think about why I wanted to go to Ukraine, I think it’s more of a sense that I thought an injustice was happening ,” he said in a VA news release. “It’s more of a global thought that something wrong is happening to innocent people. Do you say ‘Oh, it’s too bad but at least it’s not us?’ I thought, ‘If not me, then who?’ It was just an intrinsic spirit or sense that spoke to me and said you have an obligation as a physician to help take care of people.”

The trauma doctor’s wish was to help Ukrainian soldiers in combat zones, but that proved to be impractical with the short amount of time he was there. Instead, he took on the medical care of refugees living in Stryiski Park in Lviv, Ukraine. His base was one medical trailer where he provided treatment for the refugees, many of whom fled from Mariupol.

Siclari, 70, also helped with the medical evacuations of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, who had to be evacuated by ambulance or train because Russians were in control of the airspace over Ukraine. Siclari helped with ambulance convoys and stabilized wounded patients so they could then be further evacuated out of the country for long-term medical care.

Service has always been at the forefront of Siclari’s life. Inspired by seeing the many young men and women serving in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11, Siclari joined the military. As an emergency medicine doctor, he felt motivated to help.

“I was really interested in deploying,” he said. “It was soldiers my kids’ age that were the casualties and I thought I would want my kids to get good care. So, I wanted to try and contribute.”

At 58, he needed special permission to join and, after many hurdles and waivers, he was finally accepted into the Rhode Island National Guard medical unit.

From June 2012 to Oct. 2012, Siclari served in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, where he was assigned to a small combat surgery hospital at Forward Operating Base Salerno.

Siclari is grateful for his time in Ukraine. He will be giving a presentation at the Rhode Island American College Emergency Physician meeting in October, where he hopes he can tell groups of healthcare providers that healthcare workers are in dire need in Ukraine and there are options for volunteering.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term

A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

McKee to sign bill that keeps addresses of domestic violence survivors confidential

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is expected to ceremonially sign a bill Tuesday that aims to protect survivors of domestic violence. In a release, the governor’s office said the legislation would establish the Address Confidentiality Program, “which would enable a survivor of domestic violence to apply to have an address designated as their substitute address.”
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer￼

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two people whose personal information was compromised in a data breach at Rhode Island’s public bus service that affected about 22,000 people sued the agency and a health insurer on Tuesday seeking monetary damages and answers. The class-action suit filed in Providence Superior Court...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WOLF

Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — WJAR is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in a Rhode Island city on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site, where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI

A visit to the First Baptist Church in America

Located on North Main Street in Providence, the First Baptist Church in America has been welcoming visitors since 1775. In more recent years the Church has gained additional notoriety for the clever greetings and witticisms on their signboard out front. Known as the Wayside Pulpit, the messages have been making passersby laugh and think while providing some much-needed positivity while becoming a hit on Social Media.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy