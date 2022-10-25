Clerk: Early voting in Delaware County steady, mirrors 2018

MUNCIE, Ind. − Off-year voting looks strong in Delaware County, according to County Clerk Rick Spangler, who said the pattern is reminiscent of 2018, the last mid-term election, which occurred during the Trump administration.

Voters have been casting ballots early at the Delaware County Building downtown and by mail. Spangler said that as of Friday night, there had been 1,300 votes cast at the county building and 2,509 mail-in ballots returned by registered voters in the county.

Spangler said the vote was the much like it was at this point in 2018, with the exception that the vote total were reversed between the mail-in and machine votes so far. The 2018 election saw a turnout of about 50 percent, he said, which is what is expected in this year's county election.

"We're steady all day," said Leisa Meer, voter registration clerk at the Clerk's office gaging the wait voting in the county building. "It's not like a presidential (year). That would be lines. But we are steady."

The traveling voter board began visiting shut-ins and and nursing homes last Thursday, Meer said. The bipartisan board sets up machines in some nursing homes and lets registered voters cast ballots like its a regular Election Day, she said.

Meanwhile, the clerk said that the county has enough poll workers from both Republican and Democratic parties to staff precincts this Nov. 8. It has been more difficult to find the poll workers to run the election at the polls. The county has even increased pay for the day's work.

"We have a couple in the bullpen," he said, in case some workers can't show on Election Day.

The clerk said he will bring the issue of vote centers back to the top of the agenda at the first County Election Board Meeting, which will be Nov. 21, after the general election.

The board will meet that day to certify the Nov. 8 election results.

The Board is made up of the elected clerk and representatives of the political party chairmen in the county, one Republican and one Democrat. The clerk's office has developed a plan for voter centers, which would allow voters to cast ballots at any one of 25 vote centers set up across the county, The county chairmen say they want to visit each planned polling place before agreeing to the plan.

"I'm sure they haven't been visiting this past week," said Spangler said, due to the work involved in the upcoming election.

The clerk's office has been aiming to get the vote centers readied for the 2023 municipal elections.

Meer, who helped develop the vote center plan along with Deputy Clerk Jessica Whitehead, said she had developed a timeline for the two chairmen to approve a plan in time for the primary election in 2023.

Meer said the deadline to get the plan submitted to the state will be 5 p.m. March 2, 2023.