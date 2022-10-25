Ash Carter, Obama’s Former Defense Secretary, Dies Suddenly at 68

Chesnot

Ashton Carter, the former defense secretary for President Barack Obama, died suddenly on Monday night in Boston, with his family saying he had a “sudden cardiac event” at 68 years old. Carter, who was known for opening combat positions to women along with launching a campaign to fight ISIS, worked under Obama from February 2015 to January 2017. His surviving family members include his wife, Stephanie, and his two children, Ava and Will. “As Secretary, he launched the successful campaign to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, opened all combat positions to women, and forged new connections between the Department of Defense and the nation’s technology community,” his family wrote in a statement. “While he was known for his keen understanding of military technology, nuclear weapons, and international affairs, Secretary Carter loved nothing more than spending time with the troops, making frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit U.S forces.”

