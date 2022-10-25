ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s Net Worth Plummets 80% Following Anti-Semitic Outbursts

By Noah Kirsch
 4 days ago
Kanye West’s weeks-long public spiral, filled with hateful and antisemitic outbursts, has now cost him his partnership with Adidas, a nearly decade long collaboration that comprised three-quarters of his $2 billion net worth—at least as of last spring. The corporate divorce has instantaneously obliterated West’s status as a billionaire, Forbes reports; it now pegs his net worth at $400 million. West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, has also recently lost deals with Gap and Balenciaga, and his banking arrangement at J.P. Morgan, the outlet added. The rapper’s erratic behavior has raised speculation that he is experiencing a mental health crisis, since he has previously indicated he suffers from symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Trauma Survivor
4d ago

Good! People need to stop pandering Ye, who has a known history of Bipolar Disorder, and is going through a textbook manic episode. Instead, advocate for him to get help. Also, hate is not a mental illness and should have consequences. I hope he will learn his lesson from all this, but unlikely if he continues to refuse help.

Barbara McLean
4d ago

Look out, Kim, Ye’s getting poorer by the day!! Now you know why he’s fired EVERY divorce lawyer he’s had!! His strategy worked—he’s going to be coming after “Kim’s money”!!

