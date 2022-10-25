WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.

