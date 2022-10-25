ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington non-profit WRAAP celebrates 15th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, also known as WRAAP, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon. WRAAP is a non-profit that bridges the educational and social gaps for at-risk youth, families, and communities in New Hanover County. Lifelong North Carolina resident Darryl Dockery founded...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southeastern Community College receives $374,500 for development of greenhouse

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission has awarded Southeastern Community College $374,500 for the development of a greenhouse that will support their agriculture program. The state-of-the art structure will make way for advancing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science research, according to a press release.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HAPPENING FRIDAY: Sixth annual Fiction to Fashion show for teens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, the New Hanover County Public Library is hosting its sixth annual Fiction to Fashion event at Cameron Art Museum. The event invites students ages 13-18 to create runway designs out of discarded books, comics, cassette tapes, and other media. They then model their clothes in front of a crowd and judges.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Police host annual ‘Pumpkin Walk’ with local children

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’. Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town. Kids made their way around Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WNCT

Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment.  “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wave Transit adds bus stop at YWCA, making access to help easier

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access to services at the YWCA has never been easier thanks to a new Wave Transit bus stop. The stop is located in front of the Wilmington YWCA on College Road. “Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” Wave Transit...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter undergoes dental procedure

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The oldest otter at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is recovering behind the scenes after undergoing a dental procedure. 14-year-old Asian small-clawed otter, Asta, recently had two teeth extracted. Staff say dentists sutured closed the extraction sites to prevent any food or dirt from entering the pockets. The Aquarium says she came through like a champ, and her son, Ray, is comforting her as she recuperates.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s Travis Woods receives Governor’s Awards for Excellence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAD/GIS technician in the UNCW Office of Facilities is among the record-setting 184 state employees being honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2022. Travis Woods was announced as one of the winners during a Raleigh ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Travis has earned this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators. The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach. After a...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy