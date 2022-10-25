Read full article on original website
WECT
Communities in Schools, Child Trauma Institute open new location in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and families dealing with trauma and mental health struggles now have more options when it comes to getting help. The Trauma Institute and Child Trauma Institute has opened a new satellite office on Market Street in Wilmington. The office is shared with Communities in Schools...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit WRAAP celebrates 15th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, also known as WRAAP, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon. WRAAP is a non-profit that bridges the educational and social gaps for at-risk youth, families, and communities in New Hanover County. Lifelong North Carolina resident Darryl Dockery founded...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College receives $374,500 for development of greenhouse
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission has awarded Southeastern Community College $374,500 for the development of a greenhouse that will support their agriculture program. The state-of-the art structure will make way for advancing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science research, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Sixth annual Fiction to Fashion show for teens
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, the New Hanover County Public Library is hosting its sixth annual Fiction to Fashion event at Cameron Art Museum. The event invites students ages 13-18 to create runway designs out of discarded books, comics, cassette tapes, and other media. They then model their clothes in front of a crowd and judges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Police host annual ‘Pumpkin Walk’ with local children
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’. Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town. Kids made their way around Southport...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greenfield Lake Park sees improvements one year after the implementation of Park Ranger program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a year since the City of Wilmington’s Park Ranger program began, which was set up to provide assistance and promote safety in city parks. Greenfield Lake Park is the city’s largest park at 190-acres. It has been monitored by park ranger...
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wave Transit adds bus stop at YWCA, making access to help easier
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access to services at the YWCA has never been easier thanks to a new Wave Transit bus stop. The stop is located in front of the Wilmington YWCA on College Road. “Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” Wave Transit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter undergoes dental procedure
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The oldest otter at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is recovering behind the scenes after undergoing a dental procedure. 14-year-old Asian small-clawed otter, Asta, recently had two teeth extracted. Staff say dentists sutured closed the extraction sites to prevent any food or dirt from entering the pockets. The Aquarium says she came through like a champ, and her son, Ray, is comforting her as she recuperates.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s Travis Woods receives Governor’s Awards for Excellence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAD/GIS technician in the UNCW Office of Facilities is among the record-setting 184 state employees being honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2022. Travis Woods was announced as one of the winners during a Raleigh ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Travis has earned this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County fall festival returns with full event Thursday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You can kick off the halloween fun a little early with the kiddos in Brunswick County on Thursday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is returning in its full form for the first time since the pandemic this year. The fall festival...
WECT
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex. “Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media. The event...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation relocate floating dock
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation has relocated a floating dock just in time for the weekend. The group recently moved the dock from North Lake to Spring Lake Park to give people the opportunity to fish or walk out onto the water.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators. The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach. After a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
