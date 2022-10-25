Read full article on original website
Tacoma residents frustrated by street racing in parking lot
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustration is mounting as street racers take over a parking lot in Tacoma and residents say police aren’t doing anything about it. The racing is happening behind a Planet Fitness on North Pearl Street in Tacoma’s West End. Someone even put nails in the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, WA)
A single vehicle crash occurred on Route 16 at Burnham Drive. It blocked a lane and slowed down traffic. The officials say there were four occupants. The right front passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The remaining passengers were unharmed. The driver confirmed that he was...
myeverettnews.com
Businesses Begin Opening At Olivia Park Intersection In South Everett
We’ve been tracking the progress of the development at the southwest corner of Evergreen Way and Everett Mall Way since July of 2020. The Pandemic slowed things down but permits were pulled in December of 2021 and the first business, Glint Car Wash is now open. It’s a soft opening right now with a big grand opening set for November 2nd.
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
auburn-reporter.com
Squirrel causes explosion | Fire blotter
Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 648 calls for service, among them the following:. Brush fire: 4:58 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters hustling to a brush fire off Stuck River Drive found a 100’ x 100’ brush fire that was spreading to nearby trees, so they extinguished the fire with hose lines and overhauled the area. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
SDOT: Expect traffic during Vice President Harris’ visit to Seattle area
SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Seattle on Wednesday is expected to jam traffic in the Seattle area. The Seattle Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays and some detours. During her visit, the U.S. Secret Service can require freeway and street closures...
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
myeverettnews.com
Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response
“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
Four juveniles arrested after shootout in stolen car in Renton
A shootout between the occupants of two cars ended in a crash and several arrests in Renton on Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were on the scene of a car collision at Southport and Logan Avenue. According to police, a...
q13fox.com
No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.
CBS News
RSV cases surge in King County, Causing hospital capacity concerns
SEATTLE - Area hospitals are seeing an early surge of RSV infections, a virus most severely affecting children under age 2. "RSV is on the rise," said Dr. Russell Migita, attending physician and a clinical leader of Emergency Services at Seattle Children's Hospital. "Last week 30% of respiratory viral tests in Seattle Children's Emergency Department (ED) were positive for RSV. In the past, when we've reached 30-40% positivity, we are at peak, which typically lasts for 2 months. Throughout our hospital and urgent care clinics, we are seeing about 20-30 positives per day. This number is likely to go higher."
q13fox.com
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run found passed out in car with drugs, 1-year-old in backseat: docs
EVERETT, Wash. - Police say they found a woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run weeks later passed out in her car with her 1-year-old son in the backseat. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Everett police were called Sept. 9 to the report of an SUV blocking a parking lot driveway. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Amber Conaway passed out in her car. Officers said they found "common drug paraphernalia" in the defendant's hands and "suspected fentanyl" in her bra.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
