American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
The US government wants to argue against NC lawmakers at the Supreme Court
What do Bernie Sanders, a Federalist Society bigwig and the US Department of Justice have in common? They all think North Carolina’s “Independent State Legislature” theory goes too far.
Blinken in Canada: Haiti military force ‘work in progress’
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. But neither Blinken nor Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed their...
Trump ally: 'Dozens' of my associates sought help on pardons
A trusted friend of Donald Trump who's facing federal foreign influence charges has testified that "dozens" of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake
The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
US economy grows for first time this year in third quarter
The US economy rebounded in the third quarter, government data showed Thursday, in welcome news for President Joe Biden days before midterm elections, though analysts warn of a gloomier path ahead. But analysts warn of risks ahead, as households grapple with soaring prices and draw down their savings.
OnPolitics: The progression of education policy in U.S. politics
Polling from over the summer of likely voters in 62 congressional battleground districts suggests Republicans now have an advantage over Democrats on education.
