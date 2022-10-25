Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Topeka Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held the second of two Boo at the Zoo events on Saturday morning. The Topeka Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event is a fun and safe way for kids and their parents to enjoy trick or treating and enjoy the exhibits in the zoo at […]
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot. The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka […]
WIBW
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
WIBW
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
WIBW
Fire crews plan controlled burn Monday at Topeka’s Billard Airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are alerted they might see smoke and flames coming from Topeka’s Billard Airport Monday. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Dept. says it plans to conduct a controlled burn, similar to this one they did Oct. 20 at Forbes Field. The goal is to...
WIBW
Pumpkin Run gets people moving in the Halloween spirit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 10 years, the Topeka South Rotary has staged a Saturday morning stroll - with a dash of Halloween spirit. The annual Pumpkin Run is coming up again Oct. 29. Rotary members Lindsay Freeman and Jim Ramos visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. The...
WIBW
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
KVOE
Emporia Main Street gearing up for activity filled weekend
Emporia Main Street has a busy weekend ahead. Eek Town tours return Friday and Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Casey Woods says there are a lot of partners lined up for what should be a scary good time. Locations are 501 Merchant, 301 Commercial, 322...
abc17news.com
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff became ill at Clearwater Creek Elementary School earlier in the week. On Wednesday Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe had more than 25% of their students call out sick.
WIBW
190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge. That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.
WIBW
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
kcur.org
You can stay at a haunted mansion in Atchison, Kansas — but the spirits might ghost you
When Stephanie O’Reilly learned that the haunted Victorian house at 1301 Kansas Ave. was for sale, she drove by it out of curiosity. Over and over she found herself driving an hour from her home in Lawrence to look at the McInteer Villa in Atchison. She felt an almost otherworldly attraction to the property.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
WIBW
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost. Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas. The donation is part of...
Comments / 0