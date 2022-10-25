ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

onscene.tv

One Dead, One Critical After Crashing Into Tree | Los Angeles

10.27.2022 | 11:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a vehicle and one person ejected. Firefighters started treating the ejected victim while others started to use the jaws...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County

[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay

LOS ANGELES - A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay. The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive. Officials...
CULVER CITY, CA

