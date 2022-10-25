Read full article on original website
onscene.tv
One Dead, One Critical After Crashing Into Tree | Los Angeles
10.27.2022 | 11:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a vehicle and one person ejected. Firefighters started treating the ejected victim while others started to use the jaws...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims were found fatally stabbed in a Kohl’s parking lot in the city of Palmdale just before noon on Thursday, Oct.… Read more "2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody"
foxla.com
Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
foxla.com
LAPD officers stop would-be burglars at elderly man’s Silver Lake home
LOS ANGELES - Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department interrupted a group of would-be burglars who were trying to break into an elderly man’s home in Silver Lake overnight. Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, family members received an alert from a Ring security camera system from the home of...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
foxla.com
Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay
LOS ANGELES - A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay. The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive. Officials...
