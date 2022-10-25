Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance.
The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
All city council members voted in favor of a two-week liquor license suspension and a $1,000 fine. It's unclear when the suspension will begin.
