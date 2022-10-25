ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance.

The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

All city council members voted in favor of a two-week liquor license suspension and a $1,000 fine. It’s unclear when the suspension will begin.

WHO 13

WHO 13

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

