'Good looking' Las Vegas woman accused of killing mother with shards of glass during fight: report
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami is accused of killing her own mother after a dispute, reportedly with shards of glass, on Wednesday in their Las Vegas home.
news3lv.com
Man pleads guilty to $4.2 million fraud over Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded $4.2 million out of people looking to invest in a "Magic Mike" show in Las Vegas. John Santilli Jr. pleaded on Thursday to a count of securities fraud and a...
Las Vegas teenager accused in shooting spree was let out of jail on prior gun charge, then skipped court
A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Woman Who Said She Was Arrested For Good Looks Now Accused Of Killing Mom
A woman who made headlines for claiming she was arrested for being too 'good-looking' is now accused of killing her own mother.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
Las Vegas police called 12 times this year to home of woman accused of murdering mother
The southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metro police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, records showed.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody. According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.
Former elected official pleads not guilty in murder case
Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas reporter Jeff German in September.
dronedj.com
Las Vegas sheriff plans drone fleet as immediate responders to gun violence
The payloads carried by UAVs are as diverse in application as they are varied in size. But arguably nothing quite as weighty has yet been loaded onto drones as the responsibility the next sheriff of Las Vegas wants to give them in aiding police battle the city’s violent crimes.
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
Man sentenced to 6 years in 1994 cold case killing of Las Vegas grandmother
Christopher Mack will be sentenced for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed for years.
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty.
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long line of police cars and motorcycles made their way through the valley Friday in honor of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Truong Thai, a 23-year member of the department, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident this month. “He...
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
42-Year-Old Circo Corona Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South Eastern Avenue. The officials reported that a 2002 Nissan X-Terra and a blue Toyota Matrix collided with each other and caused the accident. The driver of the Nissan...
wbrc.com
Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Mail theft is on the rise, and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more. Over the weekend, Las Vegas resident Mike May said his surveillance camera captured two people breaking into a community mailbox in the overnight hours. May told...
Comments / 4