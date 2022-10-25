ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

High school volleyball: Haughton finishes season on high note

The Haughton Lady Bucs closed out their season with a three-set District 1-I victory over Southwood Thursday night at Haughton. Haughton won 25-12, 25-15, 25-17. The Lady Bucs finished their first season in Division I 7-18 overall and 4-8 in district. Sara White had 11 kills. Ariana Mathews had 13...
High school football: Defense shines as Benton comes from behind to edge Captain Shreve

Offense in general, and Benton’s offense in particular, has gotten a lot of attention this season. When you average 63.2 points per game in the first five games in district play that tends to happen. But defense is the main reason the Tigers were able to defeat Captain Shreve 22-21 Thursday night in a District 1-5A game at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.
Photo gallery: Benton vs. Captain Shreve

Images from Benton’s District 1-5A game against Captain Shreve on Thursday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Photos by Jeff Thomas. This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
High school football: Big second quarter helps Haughton rout Natchitoches Central

The Haughton Bucs were one of the few area teams that didn’t move their game this week from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather. As it turned out, very little of the wet stuff fell from the sky Friday night. And the few periods of drizzle that did come down did nothing to put a damper on Senior Night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Parkway

Images from the District 1-5A game between Airline and Parkway Thursday night at M.D. Wray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline won 41-20. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com. This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
BPCC’S HOCUS POCUS MOVIE NIGHT TO BE HELD INDOORS

Friday, October 28 | 7:00 PM: Hocus Pocus Movie Night. It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! Come out and meet the Sanderson Sisters in-person at Bossier Parish Community College’s Movie Night! Due to inclement weather, we will be showing our movie (Hocus Pocus) in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Admission is FREE and OPEN to the public, but seating is limited so don’t delay! The movie begins at 7pm. Call 318-678-6035 or visit our Facebook page for further details: www.facebook.com/BPCCCavs.
Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force Recognize Four Members of the Criminal Justice Field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force awarded four members of the criminal justice field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.
Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive begins soon

The annual Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive will kick off next week. with food barrels for canned goods and non-perishables being placed in schools throughout. Bossier Parish. Food barrels will also be placed in both Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations. and the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Sheriff...
