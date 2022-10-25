Read full article on original website
High school football: Bossier falls to undefeated North Desoto; Beekman Charter defeats Plain Dealing
The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions once again gave everything they had Thursday night. But again it wasn’t enough against talented opponents. Bossier fell to District 1-4A co-leader and undefeated North DeSoto 56-16 at Memorial Stadium. Plain Dealing lost to Beekman Charter 46-12 in Bastrop. The Bearkats dropped...
High school volleyball: Haughton finishes season on high note
The Haughton Lady Bucs closed out their season with a three-set District 1-I victory over Southwood Thursday night at Haughton. Haughton won 25-12, 25-15, 25-17. The Lady Bucs finished their first season in Division I 7-18 overall and 4-8 in district. Sara White had 11 kills. Ariana Mathews had 13...
High school football: Defense shines as Benton comes from behind to edge Captain Shreve
Offense in general, and Benton’s offense in particular, has gotten a lot of attention this season. When you average 63.2 points per game in the first five games in district play that tends to happen. But defense is the main reason the Tigers were able to defeat Captain Shreve 22-21 Thursday night in a District 1-5A game at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.
Photo gallery: Benton vs. Captain Shreve
Images from Benton’s District 1-5A game against Captain Shreve on Thursday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Photos by Jeff Thomas. This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
High school football: Big second quarter helps Haughton rout Natchitoches Central
The Haughton Bucs were one of the few area teams that didn’t move their game this week from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather. As it turned out, very little of the wet stuff fell from the sky Friday night. And the few periods of drizzle that did come down did nothing to put a damper on Senior Night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.
Middle school football: Greenacres clinches share of eighth-grade district title
The Greenacres Mustangs clinched at least a share of the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district title with a 18-16 victory over Benton Tuesday at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Greenacres improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in district. The Mustangs close the season Tuesday against Elm Grove at M.D....
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Parkway
Images from the District 1-5A game between Airline and Parkway Thursday night at M.D. Wray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline won 41-20. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com. This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
BPCC’S HOCUS POCUS MOVIE NIGHT TO BE HELD INDOORS
Friday, October 28 | 7:00 PM: Hocus Pocus Movie Night. It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! Come out and meet the Sanderson Sisters in-person at Bossier Parish Community College’s Movie Night! Due to inclement weather, we will be showing our movie (Hocus Pocus) in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Admission is FREE and OPEN to the public, but seating is limited so don’t delay! The movie begins at 7pm. Call 318-678-6035 or visit our Facebook page for further details: www.facebook.com/BPCCCavs.
Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force Recognize Four Members of the Criminal Justice Field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force awarded four members of the criminal justice field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.
Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive begins soon
The annual Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive will kick off next week. with food barrels for canned goods and non-perishables being placed in schools throughout. Bossier Parish. Food barrels will also be placed in both Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations. and the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Sheriff...
