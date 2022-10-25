Read full article on original website
Gamespot
15 Unforgettable Video Game Jump Scares
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror purists may scoff at the use of jump scares in video games, but there's no denying that a well-crafted injection of sudden terror is amazingly effective at ruining a perfectly good pair of pants. While some titles play the long game with their horror elements, other experiences plunge you directly into a moment that's designed to stress you out. We've rounded up some of the best jump scares in video games below.
Gamespot
Signalis Rings - How To Solve The Empress Statue Puzzle
Things have gotten a bit meaty in the Nowhere chapter of Signalis. Rusty, too. Perhaps it reminds you of a certain school in a certain foggy town. The goal of this area is to gather six hexagonal crests and slot them into the door. Most of these can either be found through exploration or a reasonably simple puzzle, but you might get stumped by one in particular. This puzzle involves placing rings on a statue’s hand. It’s not a simple matter of blinging up their marble fingers, however. Once you have those rings, you’ll need to figure out where to put them. We’re here to help.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man: 8 Devils And Fiends From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
A few weeks into Crunchyroll's newest anime Chainsaw Man, and we've already seen a ton of horrifying monsters. And as the show rolls on, we keep seeing more and more devils that need to be killed. Also available on Hulu, the show follows a devil hunter named Denji, and his devil pup Pochita, who sacrifices himself to save Denji's life. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Gamespot
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
Venom 3 Finds Director In Kelly Marcel, Who Wrote The First Two Movies
Venom 3 has reportedly founded a director. Deadline reports that Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films, will direct the third entry. Marcel will also write the screenplay based off a story she wrote with star Tom Hardy. Both Marcel and Hardy will also produce Venom 3.
Gamespot
19 Horror Movie Sequels So Incredibly Bad That They Make The Original Look Perfect
Even the best horror movies of all time can be dragged through the dirt by a poor sequel. We all love the original Halloween movie, but by the time it got to the Cult of Thorn, the franchise had obviously lost its way. Freddy Krueger was a menacing killer in A Nightmare on Elm Street, but he eventually evolved into a bad stand-up comedian delivering jokes about using a Nintendo Power Glove while taunting teenagers.
Gamespot
Build Your Own Horror Game Bundle: Get 3 Games For $3
The spooky season is coming to a close, but Fanatical is giving you one last chance to pick up some chilling horror games to celebrate Halloween. The aptly named Build Your Own Horror Triple Pack lets you bundle three games for just $3, selecting from a catalog of highly reviewed indies.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Gamespot
Iconic Sega Developer Rieko Kodama Has Died At 58
Rieko Kodama, lead developer on classic Sega titles like Skies of Arcadia, has been confirmed to have died at the age of 58 after fans spotted a memorial message in the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2. As reported by IGN, fans noticed that in the staff credits of the Mega...
Gamespot
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Gamespot
LOTR: Return To Moria Reveals New Screenshots And Information
Developer Free Range Games has just revealed a whole lot more about Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria, its survival crafting game set in Middle-earth's Fourth Age. In a recent livestream, the developers showed off concept art, screenshots, and explained more about their ethos in developing the game. Return...
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Story Trailer
Besieged from all sides, you’re tasked with taking on the Galgastani and the oppressive Bakram-Valerian rulers in order to bring peace to the long persecuted Walister people. Build your party from loyal allies and hired units and lead them to victory, for the peace your countrymen have sought for so long.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Gamespot
Black Adam For MultiVersus Delayed
The DC character Black Adam is coming to the fighting game MultiVersus, but fans awaiting his arrival will need to stay patient. The developers have announced that Black Adam is "not quite ready to change the hierarchy of MultiVersus," which is a fancy way of saying his release is delayed.
Gamespot
In This Tony Hawk-Style Roguelite Shooter, You Get Stronger By Doing Tricks And Killing Monsters
In Motordoom, you rip sick tricks on a motorbike while murdering demons en masse. The game takes inspiration from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and action roguelikes a la Vampire Survivors. In a brief video the developer posted on twitter, you can masked motorbike rider flipping and grinding while shooting floating,...
