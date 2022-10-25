ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Ohio man who pled guilty to killing bald eagle sentenced

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wqBN_0im0VBtS00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.

Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month

The United States Attorney’s Office said David B. Huff was sentenced with the following:

  • One year of federal probation
  • 5 year hunting ban
  • Destruction of rifle and ammo sized during the investigation
  • $4,000 fine
  • $1,500 restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Huff was out inspecting his Tuscarawas County farmland for pests and rodents last October, when he killed the eagle and then moved it to a bordering field’s tree line, court documents said.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone from killing the animals without a permit.

Troy man accused of killing roommate changes plea to guilty

As part of his guilty plea terms over the summer, Huff had already agreed to pay $20,000 in restitution and fines, along with refraining from hunting for five years.

However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson lessened the amount of money in Monday’s sentence.

