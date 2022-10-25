ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again

You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons rant: Cade Cunningham, defense, refs and coaching

The Detroit Pistons were blown out in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks, spoiling a special night from Cade Cunningham. Cade was unstoppable in the first half, putting up 27 points on his way to 35 overall to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover. Fans finally got what they’ve been asking for which is for Cade Cunningham to take over a game, assert himself and be the best player on the floor, which he was for most of the game.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The argument for moving Saddiq Bey to the bench

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start, especially on the bench, where just about every player is struggling. Part of this is because the Pistons haven’t had their full bench unit yet, as Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III have yet to play. Their return should give this group a boost of scoring, which will be a welcome addition to a bench that has been struggling.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Viral Phillies fan’s legend grows after 6 a.m. flight to make football game

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan who went viral in Game 1 of the World Series went to insane lengths to get make his Pop Warner game. The Philadelphia Phillies made the World Series for the first time since 2009, and they did not waste any time in getting a win. The Phillies trailed the Houston Astros 5-0 in Game 1, but overcame it to tie the game up, force extra innings, and ultimately win in the 10th inning after a home run by J.T. Realmuto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy