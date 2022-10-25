Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth
Amazing new conventional cameras (both digital and film) are released constantly – if you're in the market, expansive shoppable guides and explainers can point you in the right direction. But if you're interested in a thermal camera, choices are much more limited. Most often used to diagnose heating issues in machines, thermal cameras aren't typically considered consumer-oriented products. But thermal photography is becoming popular among enthusiasts who want to add an otherworldly quality to their work. The TOPTON TC100 model retails for just $300 – well below thermal cameras of the past. The device connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C, turning it into a pocket-sized thermal camera that'll change how you see the world. If you’re looking to capture what happens when things really... heat up, check it out today.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
RVs and camper vans are often purpose-built for going off-grid, but even the most intrepid adventurers need Wi-Fi from time to time. Until now, the popular mobile hotspot provider Starlink has only been available for use in stationary applications, but the company has launched Flat High Performance for use in moving vehicles. The new system employs a dish that can see 35 percent more sky and connect to more satellites than ever before; additionally, it boasts enhanced GPS capabilities and improved weather resistance. The new tech rocks a $2,500 price tag, about five times as much as the standard Starlink service. Nevertheless, pre-orders are live for December deliveries, so if you plan to spend 2023 on the road, reserve your kit today.
Shop Top Picks from Brooks Running Gear at a Discount
Brooks Running rightly prides itself on its top-of-the-line running apparel, shoes and accessories. At Academy Sports, you can shop it all, from Brooks Runnings’ most popular men's and women’s running shoes to its innovative new collections. Pro tip: start with the company’s cutting-edge Glycerin collection and its coveted Ghost, Anthem and Adrenaline models. There's also plenty of new running apparel hitting the Academy Sports' shelves each season, so you'll be able to find cold or warm weather Brooks Running gear when it's time – in no time. You'll find a wide range of thermal styles, fun tops and performance running apparel, making it easy to find something for yourself and everyone on your gift list. Right now, receive 10 percent off your next purchase of up to $200 when you sign up for Academy Sports’ email program.
G.H. Bass, Inventor of the Penny Loafer, Now Makes a Cactus Leather Pair
G.H. Bass literally invented the Penny Loafer. It's true; we wouldn't have this stellar style if it weren't for George Henry Bass's brand. You see, loafers existed before G.H. Bass, but they looked different — they were simpler. G.H. Bass added the leather strip you see above, which stretched across the forefoot, creating a kind of saddle. A subtle cutout just big enough to hold a penny was left at the center, but its intent remains a mystery.
Puma Fuse 2.0 Review: Pouncing Back into the Training Shoe Realm
Puma hit it out of the park when it came down to the Fuse Trainer. Offering ample stability and performance at a budget-friendly price point was more than enough for many to take notice. Like all premium silhouettes, however, there comes a time when the old must be replaced with the new.
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
These Wool Tees Are the Perfect Travel Shirt, And They're on Sale at Huckberry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Although you may think wool is the last thing you want to wear on heavy travel days, we're here to tell you you're wrong. Specifically, merino wool is antimicrobial, moisture wicking and odor-resistant, which is what makes Proof's 72-Hour Merino Tees one of the best travel shirts you can buy. Made from New Zealand merino wool, these tees will keep you feeling and smelling fresh for up to 72 hours. And right now you can get the pocket tee for 15 percent off at Huckberry, knocking the price down from $78 to $66.
The James Brand's Newest Tool, the Palmer, Is a Sharp Utility Knife
Leave it to The James Brand to take yet another ordinary item — this time the humble utility knife — and transform it into a piece of everyday art. The Palmer is the latest release from the brand as it leans into the tool segment: it's a modern, geometric take on a somewhat stale category that TJB figured needed a little spicing up.
The Best Accessories for Your AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are one of the best and most popular noise-canceling headphones out there. They're the only over-ear headphones that Apple makes and are integrated with many of the same technologies as its other AirPods. They can fast pair to your iPhone. They can detect if they're on/off your ears and automatically play/pause your music. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, so they sound really immersive. And they charge via a Lightning cable, just like your iPhone.
Blue Bottle Makes At-Home Espresso Easier, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases of the Week
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Coffee lovers are often presented with a conundrum when making their brew at home: spend a lot of time and effort crafting the perfect cup, or go the quick and easy route with instant coffee and suffer through an inferior beverage. But the days of making that choice may be coming to an end, as coffee royalty Blue Bottle has entered the instant coffee game.
