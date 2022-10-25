Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Although you may think wool is the last thing you want to wear on heavy travel days, we're here to tell you you're wrong. Specifically, merino wool is antimicrobial, moisture wicking and odor-resistant, which is what makes Proof's 72-Hour Merino Tees one of the best travel shirts you can buy. Made from New Zealand merino wool, these tees will keep you feeling and smelling fresh for up to 72 hours. And right now you can get the pocket tee for 15 percent off at Huckberry, knocking the price down from $78 to $66.

2 DAYS AGO