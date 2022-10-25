ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
The Austin Bulldog

What kind of mayor was Watson?

Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access

The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs. The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

Construction yields obstacles for students and bus drivers

Construction in San Marcos and on Texas State grounds are in full effect as the city continues to grow in size and the demand for space increases. Students and bus drivers are experiencing various complications throughout the Sessom-Academy Street project, which began in May of 2022. Street and drainage improvements...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready

The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween

Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
SAN MARCOS, TX
ktswblog.net

Mark Jones speaks on running for Hays County Judge

Mark Jones is a Republican candidate for County Judge in the upcoming 2022 election. Jones was born and raised in Buda, Texas. Jones is currently finishing up his third term as Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2. Jones has been a resident of Hays County for over 50 years. Jones’...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

