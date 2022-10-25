Read full article on original website
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
post-register.com
Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼
Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
kut.org
The City of Austin is asking voters to approve $350 million for affordable housing projects
The City of Austin is asking voters to let it borrow $350 million to pay for affordable housing. If approved, this would be the largest sum of bond money Austin has set aside for housing. It’s called Proposition A. Here’s what you’ll see on your ballot:. The...
What kind of mayor was Watson?
Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
318-unit affordable housing community now being built in south Austin
On Tuesday, construction began on a 318-unit, affordable housing community in southwest Austin, according to a release.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access
The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs. The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which...
$669 million solar farm plan rejected for incentives in Bastrop County
The Elgin ISD board voted unanimously late Monday to reject a Chapter 313 application from an Austin company, Solar Proponent LLC.
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
KVUE
Some Central Texas counties seeing an increase in poll watchers this election
AUSTIN, Texas — This election there are many important races, from the local to the state level. Many voters in Williamson County, including the Perrys from Round Rock, hit the polls on Wednesday. "It’s my obligation as a citizen to come out and vote," said voter David Perry.
Pflugerville ISD trustees opt against moving graduation to Cedar Park H-E-B Center
At an Oct. 20 meeting, Pflugerville ISD trustees considered moving the district's graduation ceremonies to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville ISD's graduation ceremonies will continue to take place at the Pfield following action from the PfISD board of trustees. At an Oct. 20 meeting, the...
universitystar.com
Construction yields obstacles for students and bus drivers
Construction in San Marcos and on Texas State grounds are in full effect as the city continues to grow in size and the demand for space increases. Students and bus drivers are experiencing various complications throughout the Sessom-Academy Street project, which began in May of 2022. Street and drainage improvements...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
$4.5M Tuscan-inspired villa in New Braunfels offers access to Comal River
A 'New Braunfels gem' is now for sale.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
universitystar.com
San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween
Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
ktswblog.net
Mark Jones speaks on running for Hays County Judge
Mark Jones is a Republican candidate for County Judge in the upcoming 2022 election. Jones was born and raised in Buda, Texas. Jones is currently finishing up his third term as Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2. Jones has been a resident of Hays County for over 50 years. Jones’...
Hays County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Some major ballot items for Hays County voters include county judge, San Marcos City Council, Dripping Springs ISD bonds and a San Marcos marijuana enforcement proposition.
