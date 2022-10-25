ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro this afternoon. Gibbons said...
JONESBORO, IL
City of Cape Girardeau to hold managed deer hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Cape Girardeau is holding a managed deer hunt to support a healthy wildlife and reduce the number of deer and vehicle collisions. The Missouri Department of Conservation strives to manage Missouri’s wildlife populations so that healthy, sustainable resources are present for current and future generations. The seek the best scientific information available to inform management decisions regarding the harvest of wildlife.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens

MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
MARION, IL
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
MARION, IL
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop

Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
PADUCAH, KY
Marion woman killed in Route 37 crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police have released more information about a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in Williamson County. According to ISP, the driver of a southbound Dodge sedan crossed the centerline near Villa Way, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
Pickneyville man killed in wreck after car overturns

CAMPBELL HILL, IL — A Pickneyville, Illinois, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Campbell Hill on Monday. A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Brandon Jones was driving westbound on Brick Plant Road when he lost control of his car. Deputies say the...
CAMPBELL HILL, IL
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL

