kbsi23.com
Groves House Halloween decorations return to Cape Girardeau block
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – The freaks and creepy crawlies come out at night, and they might all be gathered on one block in Cape Girardeau. Brookwood Drive in Cape Girardeau has all the creepy themes you can think of in these neighboring yards. The man behind it all...
kbsi23.com
Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro this afternoon. Gibbons said...
kbsi23.com
City of Cape Girardeau to hold managed deer hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Cape Girardeau is holding a managed deer hunt to support a healthy wildlife and reduce the number of deer and vehicle collisions. The Missouri Department of Conservation strives to manage Missouri’s wildlife populations so that healthy, sustainable resources are present for current and future generations. The seek the best scientific information available to inform management decisions regarding the harvest of wildlife.
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
wfcnnews.com
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens
MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Morris receives Chief Fire Officer designation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Chief Fire Officer is a title bestowed upon only about 1,800 people in the entire world. One of those people is Cape Girardeau Fire Department Chief Randy Morris. After an application process that lasted about a year and a half, Morris received the designation...
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
kbsi23.com
1 facing charges after reports of firearms discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic involving potential discharge of a firearm on Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday. This is near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits.
wfcnnews.com
Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
cilfm.com
Marion woman killed in Route 37 crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police have released more information about a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in Williamson County. According to ISP, the driver of a southbound Dodge sedan crossed the centerline near Villa Way, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
KFVS12
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pickneyville man killed in wreck after car overturns
CAMPBELL HILL, IL — A Pickneyville, Illinois, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Campbell Hill on Monday. A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Brandon Jones was driving westbound on Brick Plant Road when he lost control of his car. Deputies say the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
wpsdlocal6.com
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
