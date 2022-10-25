If a trade involving Amed Rosario does happen, the Cleveland Guardians will likely use it to bolster their gaps. There are rumors bubbling up about the Cleveland Guardians trading Amed Rosario. Rosario, who is in the last year of club control, will be a valuable asset to move and get something back for. The 27-year-old is in an arbitration year, meaning his salary for the 2023 season has yet to be finalized but is expected to be in the $9 million range.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO