Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard

Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury

The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four UNC basketball players to sit out Friday’s exhibition game

The UNC basketball program will hit the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season as they host Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition game. Hubert Davis and the squad enter this season as one of the favorites to win it all come April but they need to start strong this year. And looking good in the exhibition game will be a good start. When UNC does hit the court, they will be without four players. The program announced that R.J. Davis (sprained right hand), Justin McKoy (Non-Covid illness), Puff Johnson (Knee soreness), and Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will NOT...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star UNC target set to cut list this weekend

The UNC basketball program will receive an update on where they stand for a prized five-star recruit in the 2024 class this weekend. Per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting, five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau will release his top six schools on Sunday. Cadeau will cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six and move forward with his recruitment from there. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Cadeau is a consensus top-15 recruit that hails out of Branson, Missouri, and plays at Link Academy. He’s being pursued by plenty of programs including teams like UNC, Louisville, Texas Tech, Baylor and Georgetown among others. BREAKING: 2024 5 ⭐️ Elliot Cadeau (@ElliotCadeau) will announce his top six schools this Saturday, October 29th at 6:00 PM EST@LinkHoops @NH_Lightning @thecadeaus — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) October 27, 2022 Cadeau took a visit to UNC on October 7th and has visited Texas Tech in September and Louisville earlier in October. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Should Tennessee be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings?

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers had a dominant victory over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. But did they do enough to take the No. 1 ranking?. Week 9 of the season was an important one for the top teams in the nation. Why is that? Well on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the College Football Playoff committee unveils its very first rankings for the season. That means all of the top-ranked teams entering Week 9 had a chance to make a statement to show they are worthy of the illustrious No. 1 ranking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Preseason watchlists reveal strength of Blue Devils

One day at a time his week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the preseason national watchlists, containing 20 names apiece, for the five major positional awards. All five include a Duke basketball player: Jeremy Roach for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year AwardTyrese ...
DURHAM, NC
