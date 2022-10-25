Read full article on original website
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard
Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
Four UNC basketball players to sit out Friday’s exhibition game
The UNC basketball program will hit the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season as they host Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition game. Hubert Davis and the squad enter this season as one of the favorites to win it all come April but they need to start strong this year. And looking good in the exhibition game will be a good start. When UNC does hit the court, they will be without four players. The program announced that R.J. Davis (sprained right hand), Justin McKoy (Non-Covid illness), Puff Johnson (Knee soreness), and Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will NOT...
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Mike vs. the World: Clemson Can Win it All
Mike Farrell debates whether Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers can win another national championship
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Five-star UNC target set to cut list this weekend
The UNC basketball program will receive an update on where they stand for a prized five-star recruit in the 2024 class this weekend. Per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting, five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau will release his top six schools on Sunday. Cadeau will cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six and move forward with his recruitment from there. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Cadeau is a consensus top-15 recruit that hails out of Branson, Missouri, and plays at Link Academy. He’s being pursued by plenty of programs including teams like UNC, Louisville, Texas Tech, Baylor and Georgetown among others. BREAKING: 2024 5 ⭐️ Elliot Cadeau (@ElliotCadeau) will announce his top six schools this Saturday, October 29th at 6:00 PM EST@LinkHoops @NH_Lightning @thecadeaus — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) October 27, 2022 Cadeau took a visit to UNC on October 7th and has visited Texas Tech in September and Louisville earlier in October. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.
Should Tennessee be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings?
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers had a dominant victory over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. But did they do enough to take the No. 1 ranking?. Week 9 of the season was an important one for the top teams in the nation. Why is that? Well on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the College Football Playoff committee unveils its very first rankings for the season. That means all of the top-ranked teams entering Week 9 had a chance to make a statement to show they are worthy of the illustrious No. 1 ranking.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
South Carolina Ranked In CBS Top 100
South Carolina doesn't carry many expectations this season, but CBS thinks they have some talented pieces.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said about “assault” on two Michigan players by Michigan State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh described the actions of Michigan State players in the tunnel as “assault” while calling for an investigation. Michigan football’s win over Michigan State came to an extremely ugly end in the tunnel as a crowd of Spartan players appeared to attack a helmet-less Wolverine.
Preseason watchlists reveal strength of Blue Devils
One day at a time his week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the preseason national watchlists, containing 20 names apiece, for the five major positional awards. All five include a Duke basketball player: Jeremy Roach for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year AwardTyrese ...
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
Wendell Gregory: The Modern OLB
South Carolina outside linebacker recruit Wendell Gregory fits the mold of what college programs believe an off-ball linebacker should look like.
