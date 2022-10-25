Devin Townsend releases epic new video for Lightworker

Devin Townsend has released an epic new video for his new single, Lightworker , which you can watch below. The track is taken from Townsend's much-anticipated album Lightwork , which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 28.

The new video is the third in a triptych of releases that include Townsend's own video for Moonpeople , and followed on with Call Of The Void .

" Lightworker is a song based loosely around Richard Alpert (Ram Dass) who died a few years ago. His book Be Here Now was influential to me as a kid, and when I saw the documentary they made about him on Netflix ( Going Home ) I felt inspired to write a track in his memory. I reached out to the Ram Dass foundation and they allowed me to use the sample of his voice in the mid section. (Thank you :)

"The video was made by the same team who did Spirits Will Collide , and they yet again pulled off a huge feat in limited time (Thanks guys :) I wanted a story about a guy who is so attached to his past, and the pain of loss, that any time the ‘monsters’ of his past appear, he runs from it. As a result, he has to live the same dramas over and over again. It’s not until he stands and faces his fear that he can move past it. In this case he can help others by facing the monster and then finally rest."

Townsend has also been discussing his upcoming album Lightwork, which will have its own special streaming event to take place on the November 5 at 8pm UK time / 9pm CEST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST. This will premiere on Devin’s YouTube channel and feature a specially recorded acoustic performance, as well as a Q&A.

"This album is interesting to me in many ways, but mostly because of how unexpected it was," he says. "I’ve been doing interviews and there’s a lot of folks who are surprised at how it turned out, somehow they were expecting brutal music from me or something (frankly, I couldn’t imagine having the energy to go down that road after that last few years, but I can understand the desire for it) it’s just that Lightwork and The Puzzle were both completely unexpected for me, but as I am committed to following where it leads, I simply went as far into them both as I was able.

"I just follow the creative flow where it leads, and I’m quite happy with that. To be honest, having started writing again it seems like it was a unique moment in time for me, so I hope you can see it for what it is and appreciate the energy for what it was meant to be."

Fans can submit questions to Devin for the streaming event up to Friday October 28.

Devin's ‘ Lightwork Interactive Ambient Generator’ was also recently launched, giving access to specially curated loops from the album fans can mix together to create their own soundscapes for work and relaxation.

Pre-order Lighwork .