News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested on drug charges after car accident
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
Man arrested in Norfolk after abandoning high-speed pursuit vehicle
A man who almost got away after a high-speed pursuit was arrested on Monday.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail
The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Probation check turns into drug arrest
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were doing a search on a probationer's residence when they found controlled substances. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home in the 800 block of S. 12th St. to help a Nebraska State Probation Officer. It was reported the...
kscj.com
SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT EXPANDS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS AT 1760 HAMILTON BOULEVARD MONDAY MORNING. POLICE DECRIBE THE SUSPECT AS A DARK SKINNED MALE AROUND 5’9″ TALL, 160 POUNDS WHO WAS WEARING A BLACK JACKET, JEANS AND PULLOVER NECK COVERING USED AS A MASK AND CAP.
dakotanewsnow.com
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
Man arrested after employee finds recording device in Emerson business’s bathroom
Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
norfolkne.gov
Norfolk Middle School Traffic Update
Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, all lanes on Benjamin Avenue will be open to traffic from Andrews Drive east to 1st Street. School drop turn lanes will be open as well. See the traffic simulators below and map of the drop off. AM Traffic Drop Off Simulator. PM Traffic Drop...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KETV.com
Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex
FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets 12-year federal prison sentence for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE FOR MURDER DIES IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 66-YEAR-OLD SIMON CURTIS TUNSTALL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:14 P.M. TUNSTALL HAD BEEN IN HOSPICE CARE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner Fire and Rescue thanks everyone who helped in wildfire
WISNER, Neb. -- A wildfire near Wisner caused the town to evacuate for a portion of the evening on Sunday. After facing the large fire, Wisner Fire and Rescue thanks everyone who helped. Wisner Fire is thanking all those who helped - whether it was other crews or people making...
Comments / 1