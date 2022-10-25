ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fall Community Festival kicks off Oct. 29

NEW ORLEANS — Fall in Louisiana is synonymous with a schedule packed full of festivals, and the latest one coming up this weekend will feature live music, health screenings and vaccinations. Managing Partner of TechPlug Kornelius Bankston and Medicaid Territory Marketing Manager at Healthy Blue Kathy Victorian joined WDSU...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Severe storms possible Saturday

We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend

This bout of beautiful fall weather starts to change on Friday with the arrival of our next system. We'll notice the clouds increasing first, where there could be a little patchy fog in some spots over the South Shore with increasing humidity but chances are low. With the initial surge in higher humidity, there is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but likeliest towards Houma and Galliano.
GALLIANO, LA
WDSU

United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony

HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Little Woods Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Weaver Drive. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping older couple

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Kenner teen was found guilty of kidnapping an older couple in Metairie on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, Alexsy Mejia was found guilty of entering the couple's home to rob them before forcing them to drive to a Kenner bank and withdraw money.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA

