Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
Fall Community Festival kicks off Oct. 29
NEW ORLEANS — Fall in Louisiana is synonymous with a schedule packed full of festivals, and the latest one coming up this weekend will feature live music, health screenings and vaccinations. Managing Partner of TechPlug Kornelius Bankston and Medicaid Territory Marketing Manager at Healthy Blue Kathy Victorian joined WDSU...
Men Who Cook fundraiser returns, promising good food for a good cause
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The annual Men Who Cook fundraiser returns to the Northshore on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event is happening in Covington at the top of the Justice Center parking garage from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebrity chefs are teaming up with local restaurants for a...
Metairie Road and North Labarre Road to close for railroad crossing replacement Nov. 1
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin the first phase of construction on its Back Belt rail line with the replacement of two Metairie railroad crossings on Tuesday. The construction will result in partial-day road closures:. North Labarre Road at the railroad...
WDSU's Randi Rousseau featured on 'Today Show' at the Kraken House
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Anchor Randi Rousseau will be featured on the "Today Show" Thursday morning outside the Kraken House. Rousseau will speak with the "Today Show" about spooky houses across New Orleans. Featured will be the Kraken House, which was born out of the Krewe of House Floats...
St. Charles Parish conducting smoke tests in the wastewater line Tuesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has announced that parts of Luling will experience wastewater smoke testing on Nov. 1 to see if there are any breaks in the wastewater line. The tests will occur between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. Residents could...
Severe storms possible Saturday
We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
Jefferson Parish leaders, community divided on future of 6 playgrounds
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is looking at ways to reimagine six parks in the parish, but there is a divide among the community on how that looks. The parish says changes are needed at six parks: Lemon, Avondale, Bright, Delta, Bridge City and Rosethorne. They say low...
Rain chances increase heading into the weekend
This bout of beautiful fall weather starts to change on Friday with the arrival of our next system. We'll notice the clouds increasing first, where there could be a little patchy fog in some spots over the South Shore with increasing humidity but chances are low. With the initial surge in higher humidity, there is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but likeliest towards Houma and Galliano.
United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony
HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Little Woods Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Weaver Drive. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Plum Orchard Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 470 block of Francisco Verrett Drive. Police say a woman arrived to an area hospital where she later died from her...
15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
HL Bourgeois special needs student’s senior year made memorable by becoming football player
GRAY, La. — A high school student in Gray is having the most memorable senior year. Kai Swan is an honorary member of the homecoming court and is also on the football team. Swan has special needs, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming the big man on campus.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping older couple
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Kenner teen was found guilty of kidnapping an older couple in Metairie on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, Alexsy Mejia was found guilty of entering the couple's home to rob them before forcing them to drive to a Kenner bank and withdraw money.
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
